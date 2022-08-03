Fatal attack in Klangfabrik in Siegburg : Suspected main perpetrator already convicted of knife attack

There was a stabbing with a fatal outcome behind this door on Saturday morning. Foto: Peter Kölschbach

Update. Siegburg. After a 24-year-old man was fatally injured in a stabbing at the Klangfabrik in Siegburg at the weekend, the discotheque remains closed for the time being. The main suspect already has a relevant criminal record.

On Saturday night, a serious altercation between four people took place in the discotheque. Two men, aged 24 and 28, were stabbed and seriously injured. The 24-year-old man succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital that night.

Investigations and interviews with witnesses led the police to two suspects, aged 23 and 24, on Saturday afternoon, the police announced on Monday. The 23-year-old was found at his home address and provisionally arrested. The 24-year-old was confronted in Troisdorf and also provisionally arrested. The police searched the flats of the two suspects in the greater Siegburg area.

On Sunday evening, an arrest warrant for manslaughter and involvement in a fight was issued against the 24-year-old suspected main offender, who so far has not provided any information with respect to the case. The 23-year-old from the Siegburg area was released after the initial police investigation was completed.

Main suspect remains silent

Police spokesperson Robert Scholten confirmed to the General-Anzeiger that the arrested man has so far not made any further statements on the course of events. The call for witnesses and the request of the police to pass on any photos or film recordings to the investigators have not been successful so far. Since the altercation that led to the knife attack took place on the dance floor, there must have been several witnesses, as the police assume. Witnesses can call the police on 02 28/1 50.

Disco Klangfabrik in Siegburg remains closed

The Klangfabrik remains closed for now. As the operators published on Facebook, they are "still shocked about what happened on Friday night". The entire team is in mourning and will not resume operations at Klangfabrik for the time being. "The discotheque will therefore remain closed this coming weekend," the post reads.

The Klangfabrik homepage also confirms that the discotheque will be closed temporarily. There is currently no further information on if and when the Klangfabrik will be able to reopen. The operator could not be reached by the General-Anzeiger on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the city of Siegburg is maintaining a very low profile with regard to possible stricter conditions for the Klangfabrik. It is conceivable that the security services would be obliged to check the party guests for dangerous objects such as knives and to carry out bag checks. The city did not want to comment on this now because, according to the city, there are still several court cases pending with the disco operator concerning the protection of minors. The issue is that many young people under the age of 16 and even under the age of 14 are said to have been picked up in the club. According to eyewitnesses, some of them were heavily intoxicated. Why the youth protection proceedings have not yet been concluded, although some of them have been pending for a long time, could not be clarified at the moment. The public order office is regularly on duty in and around the disco and records irregularities.

Discussion about the Klangfrabrik in social media

Hundreds of clubbers are now discussing on social media how they think the Klangfabrik should move forward. While some are talking about untenable conditions that are connected to the circumvention of youth protection laws, others are quite calm about the situation: "Where are the young people supposed to go when the Klangfabrik closes down? And further: "If you want to be aggressive, you will be aggressive somewhere else." However, it emerges that many would be in favour of stricter admission control.

In the past ten years since the Klangfabrik opened, there had been repeated incidents of bodily harm in the vicinity. But also acts of violence against property and objects were regularly recorded by the public order office and the police. According to data from the Siegburg police, there have been operations on the former Phrix site at least once a week on average.