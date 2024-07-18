Obituary for James Smith Singer dies after heart surgery

Friends, family and colleagues are mourning the death of Bornheim musician James Smith. He died at the age of 58 after a heart operation. His son James Smith Jr. wrote on Facebook: ‘He was a loving father, a loyal colleague and a good friend.’ Jens Streifling (58) of the Höhnern, who lives in Brenig, is shocked, as he told the General-Anzeiger: ‘Two weeks ago, I met James at the bakery. He looked frighteningly thin. When I spoke to him about it, he said that he'd had a serious heart operation but was feeling better now. He was glad to have survived it all.“