Obituary for James Smith Singer dies after heart surgery
Bornheim · His infectious laugh, his powerful voice, his great energy: Bornheim-based singer James Smith was an institution. He was on stage at Phantasialand's ‘Fantissima’ show for around 15 years. James Smith died on Monday. He was only 58 years old.
Friends, family and colleagues are mourning the death of Bornheim musician James Smith. He died at the age of 58 after a heart operation. His son James Smith Jr. wrote on Facebook: ‘He was a loving father, a loyal colleague and a good friend.’ Jens Streifling (58) of the Höhnern, who lives in Brenig, is shocked, as he told the General-Anzeiger: ‘Two weeks ago, I met James at the bakery. He looked frighteningly thin. When I spoke to him about it, he said that he'd had a serious heart operation but was feeling better now. He was glad to have survived it all.“
The permanent commitment to ‘Fantissima’ was just one of his professional mainstays. James Smith also gave singing lessons and performed at gospel concerts. He drew his strength and faith from these spiritual songs, as he explained in a major GA interview in November 2023: ‘The song “Oh Happy Day” brings me pure joy and motivates me for the whole day.’
Smith also associated another memory with the song: as a young man, he got to know the author and composer of the global hit, Edwin Hawkins, personally. Smith: ‘He was the “Godfather” for me. I learnt a lot from him. That had a big influence on me and my life."
(Original text: Christof Ernst; Translation: Mareike Graepel)