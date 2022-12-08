Nationwide Warning Day : Sirens to wail this morning at 11

It is not only in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district that the sirens will be wailing at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The reason is a nationwide alert day. Foto: dpa/Soeren Stache

Bonn During the nationwide alert day on 8 December, not only will the sirens be wailing, but the Cell Broadcast alert channel will also be tested for the first time. We answer the most important questions about the warning day.

On the nationwide Warning Day on Thursday, 8 December, the various warning systems are to be tested and coordinated. Among other things, the sirens will wail and a new warning channel, Cell Broadcast, will be tested for the first time.

What does the warning mean?

The Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), based in Bonn, will set off a test alert of the highest warning level 1 throughout Germany at 11 am. As this is only a test, people who receive this warning do not have to do anything. At 11.45 a.m. the all-clear is given.

Why is a nationwide warning day important?

The nationwide warning day is intended to sensitise people in Germany and inform them about warnings. In this way, the technical procedures and also the warning means themselves are checked for their function and for possible weak points and then improved.

When and through which channels will the population be warned?

The population is warned with various warning signals. The warning message comes via radio and television, via warning apps such as NINA or Katwarn. It will be displayed on city information boards. In addition, sirens, loudspeaker trucks, the information systems of Deutsche Bahn and, for the first time, cell broadcasting will be used. As a joint action day of the federal and state governments, participating districts, cities and municipalities will also test their warning means in an exercise. This is explained by the BBK. This will coordinate the various warning systems so that they can be used precisely and safely in disaster situations. The highest warning level is sent to the population's mobile phones via cell broadcast.

When is warning level 1 triggered in an emergency?

With the highest warning level, the population in a certain region is only alerted if there is an acute threat, for example from highly toxic gas leaking after an accident in an industrial plant, or from a storm surge. Warning level 2 means there is a threat of serious danger, for example from breaking branches or flying roof shingles during a very strong storm. Warning level 3 indicates an event that may affect the normal course of the day, such as a risk of icy roads.

What is Cell Broadcast and how do I get the warnings on my mobile phone?

Cell Broadcast is a warning channel from various federal agencies and ministries. BBK, the Federal Ministry of the Interior and for Home Affairs (BMI), the Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) and the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) work together. On Warning Day, the Cell Broadcast warning channel will be tested for the first time. At the end of February 2023, the warning channel is to go live, according to the BBK, and supplement the existing warning tools such as the warning app Nina. The Cell Broadcast sends warning messages to all mobile phones registered in a mobile phone network. Since smartphones also log into the mobile networks without internet function, people without smartphones also receive the warning messages on their devices.

Users thus do not have to do anything else and will receive a text message of no more than 500 characters on their mobile device on the day of the warning. "Receipt of this message is indicated by the flashing of the device display, a concise warning tone and the vibration of the mobile device," the BBK informs upon request. In the text of the warning message, it is pointed out that this is a test warning. Cell Broadcast is exclusively a text message; pictures or maps are not transmitted.

How does Cell Broadcast work?

The transmission of warning messages via Cell Broadcast is an anonymous procedure which uses the readiness of the mobile phone terminal to receive in a radio cell of the mobile phone network. In this way, all registered mobile radio terminals can be contacted in a possible danger area. This works without prior registration or specification of personal data. The cell broadcast system is also able to send a message to hundreds of thousands of radio cells and thus reach millions of mobile phone subscribers within seconds.

What do I do in an emergency?

If sirens wail with a continuous wailing tone for several minutes, switch on the radio. When the danger no longer exists, the sirens will alert you with a one-minute continuous tone. The City of Bonn advises people to stay indoors when the sirens are wailing in an emergency, to close windows and doors and, if necessary, to pick up passers-by. It is also important to pay attention to loudspeaker announcements by the police and fire brigade.

Survey on Warning Day

The BBK is organising a survey for the Warning Day at http://webdefence.global.blackspider.com/urlwrap/?q=AXicDclNDoIwEAbQL_EEHsQp0eJfXKgb2HiIEWsltFMzVBpvD2_71itcamB6ABr-9vCkUSeK3IcuSdYUqEsR2_tx38pwq-qTrSyShF7c1TO9HD45f8ezMaUUKqyS2W9-8a3s3dIGQLMDZkiMHzk&Z , where people can share their experiences and perceptions of the Warning Day.