Bus gets stuck under a ceiling : Six pupils from Bonn injured in bus accident in Siegburg

Six pupils from Bonn injured in bus accident in Siegburg. Foto: Peter Kölschbach

Siegburg A bus carrying 50 pupils was seriously damaged in an accident in Siegburg. Six of the passengers were injured, the driver was in shock after the accident.

A white double-decker bus crashed at Siegburg bus station at around 9.45 am on Wednesday. The roof front of the bus, which was carrying 50 pupils, collided with the ceiling structure. Six pupils aged 16 to 18 were injured and taken to hospital. This was reported by Elisabeth Uhlmann of the Siegburg police. The 60-year-old driver was in shock after the accident. The accompanying teachers were uninjured, according to initial reports.

The students from a vocational school in Bonn were supposed to go on a fact-finding tour of training companies this Wednesday. They had boarded the double-decker bus only a few minutes before the accident. However, after about 20 metres of travel, the bus crashed into the ceiling, which was too low. The maximum height for buses on site is 3.70 metres, the double-decker bus had a height of about four metres.

According to the police, an employee of the building authority had already inspected the accident site. According to this, there is no danger of collapse at the Siegburg railway station after the accident. The metal parts of the ceiling cladding are now to be secured.

The accident site has been cordoned off and the recovery of the bus is continuing. The Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG), which operates several lines at the bus station, warned of service restrictions. "Due to an accident at Siegburg bus station, there are currently delays on all lines serving Siegburg station." The company asked for understanding. The bus has to be towed away, and the damage amounts to around 40,000 euros, according to an initial estimate by the police. However, RSVG assumes that the damage is considerably higher.