One free test per week : Slow start with problems in Bonn

The company Medicare will offer free Corona rapid tests at its test centres at Frankfurter Straße 1-5 in Siegburg and Frankfurter Straße 14-16 in Troisdorf from Wednesday. "Having already made a name for itself in employee testing for numerous companies, it is not surprising that the Medicare test centres have been commissioned by the regional health offices to conduct the free tests," says the press release of the private provider.

According to district spokesperson Rita Lorenz, the Rhein-Sieg district has not currently commissioned Medicare. However, she said, the county has issued a general order calling on all doctors and laboratories that tested before 8 March to continue doing so until 15 March.

Provider Medicare has expanded its ticket system

The Rhein-Sieg district counted 369 current Corona cases on Monday, 1537 people are currently in domestic quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 15,959 laboratory-confirmed infections with SarsCoV-2 district-wide, with the number of deceased rising by five to 409. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia gives a seven-day incidence for the district of 38 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

From the municipalities: Alfter (Corona cases total 625/current cases 13), Bad Honnef (605/30), Bornheim (1477/42), Eitorf (645/6), Hennef (1326/31), Königswinter (899/15), Lohmar (761/10), Meckenheim (643/11), Much (253/13), Neunkirchen-Seelscheid (461/6), Niederkassel (1046/15), Rheinbach (595/6), Ruppichteroth (239/26), Sankt Augustin (1480/33), Siegburg (1320/36), Swisttal (522/10), Troisdorf (2190/48), Wachtberg (485/6) and Windeck (387/12).