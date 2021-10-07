Konrad-Adenauer-Gymnasium in Pennenfeld : Small device to warn of earthquakes in Bad Godesberg

Presenting the mini-seismograph: (from left) Martin Adler, teacher at the KAG, Marius Kriegerowski and Marco Pilz from the GeoForschungsZentrum Potsdam and headmaster Guido Trimpop. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Pennenfeld The Konrad Adenauer High School in Bad Godesberg has received a seismograph from the GeoForschungsZentrum Potsdam for a research project. The device is to enable an early warning and response system.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

It is small, inconspicuous and has been hiding in the physics preparation room of the Konrad-Adenauer-Gymnasium (KAG) since Tuesday morning: a seismograph from the GeoForschungsZentrum Potsdam (GFZ). Marius Kriegerowski and Marco Pilz from the GFZ installed the black box directly on the floor of the room, which is located on the first floor. "Your school is now part of a big research project," Pilz told the pupils of 8a, to whom the project was presented in the school's own physics lecture theatre.

Earthquakes are not yet predictable

A risk analysis by the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) in Bonn had shown that the Lower Rhine Bay in particular, which stretches in the area between Solingen, Cologne, Bonn, Aachen and Heinsberg, was at risk from earthquakes. However, since earthquakes are still unpredictable, researchers want to better protect people from the effects of an earthquake. After all, it is hardly the quakes themselves that cause deaths or serious injuries, but the accompanying effects, such as burst gas and water pipes, destroyed houses or other damage.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

15 devices installed in schools

Through the research project "Robust - User-Oriented Earthquake Early Warning System with Intelligent Sensor Systems and Digital Building Models", which is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the scientists from Potsdam want to test an early warning and response system for the Lower Rhine Bay. A total of 15 of the small seismographs, which cost around 350 euros, will be installed, mainly in schools.

In Bonn, the device is only available at the KAG. "We deliberately chose schools because this way we can also educate the pupils and involve them in the topic of earthquakes," says Pilz. Before the summer holidays, he had asked headmaster Guido Trimpop whether the installation at the Pennenfeld school was possible, and he immediately agreed. The installation sites were chosen very deliberately in order to get an appropriate picture of the situation in the event of a quake, but also to have enough time to react.

There are primary and secondary waves in earthquakes

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Earthquakes occur almost daily in Germany, but people do not feel them. Only very special and large seismographs costing between 20,000 and 30,000 euros do. Scientists distinguish between primary and secondary waves in an earthquake. The latter are the ones that can lead to destruction. It is all the more important to interpret the primary waves accordingly. "We have very little time - seconds to be precise - to prevent damage in an earthquake," Kriegerowski says. The small seismograph, whose casing comes from a 3D printer, is now intended to help with this.

Similar to a smartphone, the mini-computer is equipped with acceleration sensors that detect vibrations. Since the device is connected to the internet, it constantly sends its data to the researchers in Potsdam. Since it is installed on the floor of the KAG, it also registers passing pupils or teachers. However, this can be interpreted accordingly and does not falsify the results.

The researchers' wish is that the system now detects correspondingly violent primary waves at an early stage and then automatically ensures that gas lines or even water lines are interrupted immediately to avoid major damage, injuries or even deaths. All this must happen within seconds. For this, however, it is necessary that all energy suppliers and public utilities in the affected area link their systems to the warning system. But that is still a long way off. The system can also be attached to a building at different heights to check whether and to what extent it has moved during an earthquake - in order to be able to examine it afterwards for corresponding damage.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Many industry partners support the research project

"The application of the system is prototypical in the Lower Rhine Bay by integrating intelligent sensors into the existing network of the Geological Service NRW. Local monitoring systems are installed for a bridge structure and an industrial plant and coupled with their digital construction models. The functionality of the overall system will be tested and validated by simulating representative earthquake scenarios for the Lower Rhine Bay," says RWTH Aachen University, which is also a collaborative partner. In addition, the Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research and Wölfel Engineering are in the network. Numerous industrial partners support the project.

Earthquakes also get names

That the choice of location with the KAG was worthwhile was also proven by the 8a, who not only listened to the presentation with interest, but also asked many questions. One pupil, for example, wanted to know whether earthquakes are given names in the same way as devastating storms. "Yes, earthquakes also get names. The severe earthquake in Fukushima in 2011 is called the Tohoku quake, the quake in the early 1990s is called the Roermond quake. So the locations of the quakes are used for the name," Pilz said.

(Original text: Maximilian Mühlens; Translation: Mareike Graepel)