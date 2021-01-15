Two weeks after quake in the northern Eifel : Small earthquake in Aachen

On Thursday evening at 7:06 p.m., there was a small earthquake in the Aachen area. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Aachen/Roetgen Almost two weeks after the light earthquake that was felt in the northern Eifel south of Aachen, another small earthquake occurred on Thursday evening. The Geological Service NRW said it had a magnitude of 2.7.

Residents could feel light tremors within a radius of about 15 kilometers, according to the State Earthquake Center. But this strength of earthquake does not cause damage to buildings. Lehmann does not believe that this was an aftershock from the Eifel earthquake which happened two weeks ago. "Since it occurred almost at the identical location as the quake from Jan. 2 (2.8 magnitude), we rather assume that it is a series of earthquakes.”

On a page of "Erdbebennews" (“Earthquake News”), several people described what they felt when the Roetgen quake occurred. "The whole house vibrated for about 3 seconds" (Roetgen), “the house and furniture shook" (Aachen), “one clearly felt shaking for about 10 seconds" (Stoolberg-Büsbach). Klaus Lehmann said that many people noticed the quake because they were at home at that time eating dinner or watching TV. He said residents can share their experiences on the website of the Geological Survey (GD), by filling out a form online for the GD NRW: https://www.gd.nrw.de/gg_le_form.htm

Orig. text: Dierk Himstedt

Translation: ck

(ga)