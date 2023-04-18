Incident in Bonn Smoking at the railway station leads to a wanted man’s undoing
Bonn · At the weekend, the police came across a drunk man smoking in a no-smoking area at Bonn's main railway station. It turns out that there was a search warrant out for him.
In the night from Friday into Saturday, the Federal Police arrested a man in Bonn who was being sought by arrest warrant. The 43-year-old from Bonn allegedly came to the attention of the officers shortly before midnight when he was smoking in the underground passage of the main railway station, which is a no-smoking area, the police announced on Monday.
The officers stopped the man and discovered that there was a warrant for his arrest issued by the public prosecutor's office, as he had failed to appear for a court hearing on charges of assault, battery, insult and theft. They arrested the visibly intoxicated man. He is now in police custody pending his next court hearing. (ga)