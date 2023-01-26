Weather forecast : Snowfall, black ice in Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district and the Eifel

On Thursday, light snowfall is to be expected in Bonn and the region. This will result in locally slippery road conditions. Symbolic image. Photo: Julian Stratenschulte Foto: Julian Stratenschulte

Bonn/Region On Thursday, light snowfall is to be expected in Bonn and the region. This will result in locally slippery road conditions.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

According to wetteronline, light snowfall with the risk of slippery roads is likely in Bonn and the region today (Thursday). Temperatures will remain around freezing until late in the day - in the highlands even below freezing. Initially, freezing rain or drizzle with a risk of icy conditions may occur, especially in the lowlands. In general, there is a risk of increasingly slippery road conditions throughout the region due to the snowfall. The German Weather Service (DWD) also points this out.

According to the weather services, there will be no fundamental change in the weather on Friday. It will remain cold, but with temperatures of one to four degrees plus. In the lowlands, however, it will be a little milder. In the mountains, however, there is still a risk of icy conditions with temperatures around freezing during the day, but with only scattered precipitation.

Similar conditions at the weekend

As of now, no serious weather changes are forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will remain around freezing point - still with a local risk of icy conditions.