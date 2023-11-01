Eating out Some of the best restaurants in and around Bonn

Bonn has many restaurants serving Indian cuisine - here, too, you are spoilt for choice. At the Taj India Restaurant on Kölnstraße, you can enjoy the rich menu in a magnificent setting - the menu has Indian specialities as well as pizza and pasta. Also highly popular in Bonn is Taste of India, which has a North and a South Indian restaurant. If you like Indian cuisine, you can't ignore the Mogul restaurant in the Altstadt. Here there is a large selection of curries with different degrees of spiciness. The Indian Palace restaurant in Bad Godesberg is also very popular, not least because of the large menu: from pakoras for starters to tikkas or tandooris to desserts such as raagula, kulfi or fresh fruit with ice cream, the Indian Palace leaves nothing to be desired.