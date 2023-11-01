Eating out Some of the best restaurants in and around Bonn
Service | Bonn · Whether it's a snack bar or a star restaurant, Bonn has a lot to offer when it comes to eating out. Let us give you an overview of the wide range on offer. We include not only upscale but also inexpensive restaurants.
Where's the best place to eat in Bonn? From classy restaurants to snack bars, from Michelin stars to hearty lunches: we present the most popular restaurants in the city.
Which restaurants are the most popular in Bonn?
Often, the restaurants that get good ratings online are those with a more upscale cuisine. For instance, there’s the starred Halbedel's Gasthaus. Seven years after his Master Craftsman's examination, which Rainer-Maria Halbedel passed in Berlin in 1976, the Godesberg chef already received his first Michelin star. He still has it today. He incorporates modern elements into classic French cuisine.
The Strandhaus is great for gourmets who value a cosy ambience. Located in the Altstadt, it focuses on maritime details and, of course, good food. From fillet of rabbit to lamb steak roasted rare and pineapple carpaccio - guests can enjoy delicious gourmet cuisine. In 2020, the Strandhaus was selected as one of the best restaurants by OpenTable guests.
You can enjoy delicious food in a pleasant atmosphere at El Tarascon, the Argentinian steakhouse with charcoal grill in Poppelsdorf. The family-run restaurant has been in business for more than 20 years and focuses on quality and freshness ingredients, especially meat, of course. There is also a large selection of wines.
The upscale Italian cuisine of the Il Melo restaurant in Bonn's Südstadt also gets good reviews on Google. It offers the finest Italian cuisine beyond pizza.
Eating well in Bonn is also possible on a lower budget. Soup lovers, can enjoy an inexpensive meal at the KostBar, a service run by the Bonn Caritas Association that is designed to give unemployed people a new perspective. In addition to the soup of the day, the restaurant also serves home-baked cakes and a variety of salads.
Restaurants in Bonn with a lunch menu
Whether it's during a lunch break or as sustenance during a stroll through the city, a good lunch is worth its weight in gold. In Bonn there are many options for a snack or a full meal in the middle of the day. The wine bistro La Cigale on Friedrichstraße in Bonn's city centre offers a weekly changing lunch menu. Lunch, including a glass of wine or water and an espresso, costs between 24.90 and 26.90 euros.
The Oliveto restaurant, located in the Ameron Hotel Bonn Königshof, has a high-class menu at lunchtime with the focus being on Italian cuisine. The dishes cost between 14 and 30 euros.
In addition to breakfast, Pendel am Friedensplatz offers a varied weekly menu for lunch. Guests can choose between two lunch menus between 11.30 am and 5 pm. The first menu costs 7.90 euros, the second 9.50 euros. At least one of the dishes is vegetarian.
The Bistro Eselchen has been in the heart of Duisdorf since 2009. In addition to breakfast and cake, visitors can also enjoy a different hot lunch every day. The dishes cost between 10.90 and 13.90 euros.
Michelin restaurants in Bonn and the region
There are a total of 50 restaurants with star ratings in North Rhine-Westphalia, including Halbedel’s Gasthaus mentioned above. At the Bonner Bogen high above the Rhine on the top floor of the Kameha Grand Hotel in Bonn-Oberkassel: at Yunico Japanese Fine Dining, the Chef of the Year 2013, Christian Sturm-Willms, and Sushi Master Mitsuhiro Masutani fuse classic Japanese with Mediterranean-French cuisine.
Hans Stefan Steinheuer's restaurant "Zur Alten Post" in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler has already been decorated with two stars. The interplay of flavours, a wine cellar that leaves nothing to be desired and stylish ambience give Steinheuer's restaurant that certain something.
The most recent restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star, Gasthaus Sanct Peter in Bad Neuenahr, was forced to close down after 2021 Ahr valley floods. The restaurant has been open again at a different location since November 2021. The pop-up Sanct Peter in the Brogsitter wine estate in Grafschaft-Gelsdorf focuses on dishes made from fresh, regional products.
The best Asian restaurants in Bonn
Asian cuisine has been firmly established in Germany since the 1990s. The first Asian restaurant in Bonn opened back in the 1960s and you can enjoy Asian delicacies in many establishments today. For example, you can get Malaysian curry dishes, Japanese sashimi, Korean kim chi, typical Thai tom yam gung soups and Vietnamese dishes at the Tao restaurant at the Hochkreuz in Bonn.
"With small hearts" is the German translation of "dim sum", the traditional Cantonese appetisers. The Dim Sum restaurant at the Bonner Markt aims to stand out from Asian fast-food restaurants and all-you-can-eat buffets. Here, the steam-cooked appetisers are served in characteristic bamboo baskets.
Not only Japanese, but also Korean, Thai and Indian dishes can be found on the menus of the Makiman restaurants. Through these influences, the owner, London Ha, aims to modernise and Europeanise the austere cuisines of Japan, China, Korea, Thailand and India. Three restaurants are dotted around Bonn.
Sushi is on the menu in every Maikman restaurant, but not only there. There are several places where you can get Sushi in Bonn. The Ichiban Sushibar is located directly at the main building of the university and offers a wide selection of Japanese specialities. You can watch the dishes being freshly prepared from the counter. The Ichiban Noodlebar is also the only fast-food restaurant in Bonn specialising in noodle soups.
Bonn has many restaurants serving Indian cuisine - here, too, you are spoilt for choice. At the Taj India Restaurant on Kölnstraße, you can enjoy the rich menu in a magnificent setting - the menu has Indian specialities as well as pizza and pasta. Also highly popular in Bonn is Taste of India, which has a North and a South Indian restaurant. If you like Indian cuisine, you can't ignore the Mogul restaurant in the Altstadt. Here there is a large selection of curries with different degrees of spiciness. The Indian Palace restaurant in Bad Godesberg is also very popular, not least because of the large menu: from pakoras for starters to tikkas or tandooris to desserts such as raagula, kulfi or fresh fruit with ice cream, the Indian Palace leaves nothing to be desired.
Good vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Bonn
For vegetarians and especially vegans, there are also options for delicious dining in Bonn's restaurant landscape. Cassius Garten on Maximilianstraße offers many delicious salads as well as cakes and ice cream. And not only for vegetarians, but also for vegans and allergy sufferers there is a large culinary offer.
At Ananda on Acherstraße, there are lots of fresh juices, but also salads, soups and various pancakes without meat or even without any animal products at all.
Café Von&zu serves delicious dishes from all over the world, many of which are both vegetarian and vegan.
Vegetarians and vegans will also find what they are looking for at the vegan café and bistro Black Veg on Adolfstraße. Snacks, salads, coffee specialities, smoothies, changing seasonal offers and homemade cakes are on the menu. On the edge of Bonn's Altstadt is the vegetarian and predominantly vegan restaurant Mr & Mrs Humus. They do homemade pita bread, various hummus dishes, falafel and various salads that you can take away or eat in.
Restaurants near the main station
If you want to eat delicious food near the main station, there’s no getting around Pizzeria Tuscolo. The cult restaurant is located both at Frankenbad and directly at Bonn Münster.
On Kaiserplatz, not far from the bus station, Casa del Gatto has a large outdoor terrace. Here, in addition to coffee and cake, you can also enjoy Mediterranean dishes.
The Pizzeria Cala-Dor has cult status in Bonn and has always been a place to go for night owls at the station. You can get pizza here until the early hours of the morning.
Rhenish cuisine in the centre of Bonn
The Brauhaus Bönnsch on the Sterntorbrücke offers real Bonn specialities. By its own account, the brewery reflects the Rhenish mentality and conveys a Rhenish attitude to life. It also brews its own Bonn beer.
In its cuisine, the Sudhaus on Friedensplatz combines mature regionality with modern influences of multicultural eating habits from the rest of the world. This means that guests are always treated to surprising culinary creations.
Hearty dishes, potato pancakes and brewery specialities such as "Kesselskuchen", "Rheinischer Sauerbraten" and of course "Himmel un Äd" are available at the Em Hoettche inn, which has the longest tradition of any restaurant in Bonn.
Restaurants in Bonn with a view of the Rhine
In some restaurants in Bonn you can enjoy a direct view of the Rhine. On the 17th floor of the Marriott Hotel on United Nations Square is Konrad's Restaurant.
The Bavarian beer garden Schänzchen is located behind the still preserved fortress wall of the former Roman camp. With a view of the shipping in Castell, hearty fare is served here.
Trains have not stopped at the Bahnhöfchen (little station) on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn for 50 years, but the restaurant is still there. It offers homemade soups, salads and vegetarian main courses.
Whether for lunch with pizza and pasta, coffee in the afternoon or a cold beer and lemonade in the evening - the beer garden at Alter Zoll is a popular meeting place for everyone. Located directly on the Brassertufer, it offers a view across the Rhine to Beuel.
The Rheinhotel Dreesen is located directly on the promenade in Bad Godesberg. The menu features seasonal tartes and quiches, grilled specialities and freshly baked cakes.
What excellent restaurants are there in the surrounding area?
It's not only in the federal city that you can go out to eat well, the surrounding area also has some excellent restaurants to offer. The restaurant Le Gourmet in the Hotel Clostermanns Hof in Niederkassel-Uckendorf was awarded another star in the "Guide Michelin" in 2020. Here, chef Thomas Gilles combines Mediterranean cuisine with seasonal products from the region.
The next star-awarded restaurant is in Euskirchen-Flamersheim: Bembergs Häuschen. At an idyllic pond, chef Oliver Röder casually interprets German-French-Eifel cuisine with regional products.
