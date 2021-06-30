Bonn man goes to Japan : Sound engineer from Beuel works at the Olympic Games in Tokyo

Lord of the boxes: Wolfgang Stahl tours the world as a sound engineer. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Beuel When the Olympic Games are broadcast from Tokyo at the beginning of July, a man from Beuel will be at the starting line. Not as an athlete, but as a sound engineer. Wolfgang Stahl is responsible for the good sound at the World Games.

With a short power failure on stage, backstage it gets loud and hectic. He keeps calm. Wolfgang Stahl depends on himself, finds solutions. He has worked hard at his profession over many years in international show business. He has toured the globe with renowned artists – as a sound engineer with a sure instinct for the controls.

This good reputation in the industry has now earned him a job that many of his colleagues might dream of. On behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), he is flying to Tokyo at the beginning of July. For more than two weeks, he and a large technical team will ensure that viewers at the screens and participants at the many press conferences understand what is important. Wolfgang Stahl is responsible for the good sound.

"This is really a lucrative job because it is the biggest sporting event in the world. I'm very happy to be part of it," Stahl said in an interview with GA. Asked if he thinks it's right for the Olympics to be held despite the Corona pandemic, he responds diplomatically, "I firmly believe that the IOC has worked out and will implement a comprehensive hygiene protection concept for all involved." Stahl is pleased that major events are once again possible in many places. The past few months have been far too quiet for the event technician. "Until the pandemic broke out, I was constantly on the road, sleeping more in hotels than at home.“

Stahl oversees technology setup and the broadcasts

And how do his big metal boxes filled with cables, mixers and microphones get to Japan? Says Stahl, "I just pack my personal stuff and fly to Tokyo. The equipment is standardized almost worldwide, so I find material everywhere that I can work well with." And what are among his tasks in the Japanese capital? "I'll be helping with the technical set-up, commissioning the equipment and looking after the broadcasts," explains the man from Beuel.

The fact that Stahl has been signed up for the games is mainly due to his reputation in the professional scene. In addition to contracts from UEFA, he has worked with the Höhnern, Mary Roos, Heino and the Cöllnern.

Heino recently called him up and signed him up for another 20 concerts starting in the fall. Stahl has a long friendship with the blond bard from Bad Münstereifel. The two have been on tour for almost ten years - as far afield as Namibia, South Africa, Egypt and Norway. Sound engineering at live events is not only Stahl's profession, but his passion. "I've turned my hobby into my profession," Stahl says.

He is also active in the Beuel Carnival

Many Beuel residents know Stahl well. Especially through the carnival. From childhood on, he served his way up to the rank of company sergeant with the Beuel City Soldiers. As the troop's sergeant-at-arms, he makes sure that his commands are correct and that the corps dances to his tune. Commander Hans Hallitzky knows what he has in him. Stahl can be relied upon to perform this task with long-suffering and accuracy.

Professionally, the man from Beuel naturally hopes for further commitments in the music and sports industries. And in honorary office? Wolfgang Stahl can imagine a lot more, especially in carnival. However, he does not want to reveal more at this point in time.

Wolfgang Stahl The man behind the stage Wolfgang Stahl is 41 years old, single and born in Bonn. He lives in Niederholtorf. He is a trained sound technician and has been working for three years as managing director at the company Nallinger Showtime in Niederkassel, where his professional career began in 1999 as an apprentice. He is active in the Beuel carnival on a voluntary and professional basis.