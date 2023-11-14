Restrictions until the end of 2024 South side of Endenicher Ei now blocked

We will keep you up to date on further restrictions for motorists. The first full closure of the A565 (for one week) and the B56 (for four days) is planned for 23 February 2024. According to Autobahn GmbH, a total of 14 full closures on the A565, four closures on the B56 and a one-year closure of the southern and then the northern ramps are planned during the course of the project. During construction, there will be fewer lanes open to traffic on the B56.