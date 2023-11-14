Restrictions until the end of 2024 South side of Endenicher Ei now blocked
Bonn · Construction work has started on Endenicher Ei in Bonn. The south side has been closed since Monday morning. There are restrictions for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.
Construction work on Endenicher Ei in Bonn started at the beginning of October. The bridge structure has to be replaced. During the work, there will be restrictions for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, according to information from Autobahn GmbH.
Restrictions for motorists
From Monday, 13 November, the south side of Endenicher Ei has been closed. Thanks to a temporary bridge, motor traffic on the intersecting B56 will continue to flow in two lanes in both directions. The federal highway is expected to remain partially closed until the end of 2024, as the southern section of the bridge will be demolished and rebuilt during this period.
The two southern ramps leading from Endenicher Ei in the direction of the Poppelsdorf junction onto Reuterstraße and in the opposite direction from Poppelsdorf from Reuterstraße to the Endenich junction will also be closed. Autobahn GmbH recommends that motorists use the neighbouring A565 junctions to reach Bonn city centre.
Also from 13 November, clearing work is being carried out along the south side towards Poppelsdorf before the retaining wall there can be demolished and rebuilt.
We will keep you up to date on further restrictions for motorists. The first full closure of the A565 (for one week) and the B56 (for four days) is planned for 23 February 2024. According to Autobahn GmbH, a total of 14 full closures on the A565, four closures on the B56 and a one-year closure of the southern and then the northern ramps are planned during the course of the project. During construction, there will be fewer lanes open to traffic on the B56.
Restrictions for pedestrians
The closure of the southern section of Endenicher Ei will also result in changes for pedestrians and cyclists.
According to Autobahn GmbH, the footpath on the south side of Endenicher Ei from Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring in the direction of Endenicher Straße will be closed until the end of 2024, as the southern part of the structure will be demolished and rebuilt during this period. Pedestrians can use the pedestrian subway underneath the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring instead and then continue walking along the north side of Endenicher Ei. Endenicher Straße can be crossed at the traffic lights. This applies to both directions.
Restrictions for cyclists
The cycle path on Endenicher Ei will also be closed in both directions for the entire construction period. According to Autobahn GmbH, it is not possible to allow cyclists to use the same route as pedestrians. A permanent diversion of the cycle paths has been set up in consultation with the city of Bonn. According to the federal company, it leads from Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring via Frongasse, Endenicher Straße, Regerstraße, Brahmsstraße, Wiesenweg, Schubertstraße and Wesselbahnweg to Endenicher Straße. This diversion applies in both directions.
Information evening on the Endenicher Ei project
Autobahn GmbH has planned an information event on the Endenicher Ei project in the Harmonie on 11 December from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. for interested parties and local residents.
