Bank Terms and Conditions : Sparkasse Köln-Bonn ends five percent of customer deals

The Sparkasse gained 10,000 current account users last year. Foto: picture alliance / dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn Five per cent of Sparkasse Köln-Bonn's current account customers are being sent a notice of termination from their bank. What customers can do now and why the letters were sent.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Sparkasse Köln-Bonn is cancelling five percent of its 690,000 current account customers. This affects all those who have not yet given the institution a declaration of consent to the new terms and conditions. "For legal reasons, we see ourselves forced to do this," says Alexander Geisbüsch, head of the product and price management department at Sparkasse Köln-Bonn. The Sparkasse sent out the letters to the affected customers on Tuesday.

One and a half years ago, the Federal Supreme Court (BGH) ruled that credit institutions must obtain the express consent of their customers when changing their General Terms and Conditions (AGB). Until then, it was common for institutions to consider silence as consent. Banks and savings banks must now obtain the consent of their customers not only for future changes to their general terms and conditions, which also include price changes, but also for retroactive ones.

Accordingly, the savings bank had initially suspended the conversion of its current account models, which were planned for 2021 and were linked to price increases, for its customers. Since the end of 2021, existing customers have been written to and asked to agree to the new terms and conditions as well as the account model change, which then came into effect in May 2022.

Sparkasse Köln-Bonn now offers only two price models

As reported, the Sparkasse now offers only two price models instead of four. For example, the flat-rate model called "Giro Privat Komfort", which includes all booking transactions, costs nine euros per month for adults aged 27 and over instead of 7.95 euros as before. The single-item model "Giro Privat" has a monthly basic price of five euros (previously "Giro Klassik" for 2.95 euros). Bank cards, deposits and withdrawals at ATMs are included. Each booking, direct debit or payment by Girocard at retail outlets costs 40 cents.

The use of credit cards is no longer included in any price model. In future, anyone using a Mastercard credit card will pay 2.50 euros a month for it. Those who choose a Mastercard Gold, which also includes insurance services, will pay nine euros per month.

Sparkasse Köln-Bonn sends out two million letters

In the meantime, the savings bank has sent out two million letters to its customers in several waves, asking for their consent, says Martin König, head of the private customer division. Later, there was also the possibility to give consent via QR code or at the ATM. We are proud of the fact that 95 per cent of the customers gave their consent. A small number of customers have actively objected to the new terms and conditions. They, too, will now be contacted.

Most of the customers of the Sparkasse Köln-Bonn signed the general terms and conditions that were sent to them in the past months without further ado. However, a small number of customers have not yet given their consent. Other banks in the Bonn, Rhein-Sieg and Ahrweiler region are no different. That is why the first banks in the region started to give notice to customers as early as this spring.

Use after the notice period counts as consent

"We don't want to lose any customers," Geisbüsch emphasises. That is why the letters providing for the termination of accounts on 31 March are now also enclosed with the consent form for the general terms and conditions. "We don't want to produce any cases of hardship," he says. Therefore, it is considered consent if someone continues to use their account after this date. Perhaps customers are not linguistically able to understand the letters asking for consent. With this step, the savings bank feels on the safe side. Other financial institutions had immediately considered it consent if customers continued to use their account even though they had not yet agreed to the GTC. However, this has been prohibited by various regional courts. However, Geisbüsch emphasises that Sparkasse Köln-Bonn is on the safe side from a legal point of view if the account has been terminated beforehand. In that case, the use of the account could be regarded as consent.

Subsequent consent

The Sparkasse does not yet have an overview of the customers who have not given their consent. It can be assumed that these are often second or third bank connections, says Geisbüsch. It is possible that the savings bank does not have the current address, so that the letters go nowhere. According to Geisbüsch, other institutions that have already cancelled customers have heard that many account holders still give their consent.

As König explains, the Sparkasse gained 10,000 net new accounts in 2022. From this, it can be concluded that the customers feel attracted by the models. The vast majority of customers had opted for the flat-rate model, which was more suitable for all those with regular account use.

MODEL COMPLAINT 609 customers have joined Only a small proportion of customers have made claims against banks for repayment of previous price increases. According to the legal opinion of the banking industry, fee increases of the past three years before the ruling, i.e. since April 2018, are affected by the BGH ruling. "In this regard, we are guided by the consistent case law of the VIII. Civil Senate of the BGH," says savings bank spokesman Jörg Wehner. According to this, the prices of energy supply contracts that remained unchallenged over a period of three years would be considered agreed. According to the Sparkasse's legal opinion, this can be transferred. Consumer protectionists, on the other hand, see a claim for repayment for ten years.

The Federation of German Consumer Organisations (vzbv) therefore filed lawsuits against two savings banks at the end of last year. One of the actions for a declaratory judgement is against the Sparkasse Köln-Bonn. The bank argues that the last price adjustments were implemented at the beginning of 2018 and therefore nothing has to be paid back. So far, 609 customers have joined the lawsuit, says Sebastian Reiling from the team for model complaints at the vzbv. An entry in the register of complaints of the Federal Office of Justice is possible until the day of the oral hearing. However, this has not yet been scheduled.