On the occasion of two record finds of drug smuggling, Cologne Customs invited the public to a press event in Wahn yesterday morning. The scene: A warehouse near Cologne Bonn Airport, which is a branch of the Cologne Main Customs Office in Wahn. According to Jens Ahland, spokesman for Cologne Customs, record quantities of drugs had been seized at the airport a short time ago.
Specifically, in the cargo area of Cologne/Bonn Airport last May, customs officers had found the largest amount of ecstasy ever seized in one night at a German airport. In a shipment disguised as nut bars and crisps, officials discovered 173,000 ecstasy tablets. Street value: about 1.3 million Euro, Ahland said. The drugs were hidden in five parcel shipments with a total weight of about 70 kilograms.
(Original text: Axel Vogel/Translation: Mareike Graepel)
Drugs worth over 148 million Euro: Spectacular drug find at Cologne/Bonn airport