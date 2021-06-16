  1. GA-English

Drugs worth over 148 million Euro: Spectacular drug find at Cologne/Bonn airport

Drugs worth over 148 million Euro : Spectacular drug find at Cologne/Bonn airport

Cologne customs have made a record find in illegal drugs.
Cologne customs have made a record find in illegal drugs. Foto: Axel Vogel

Cologne/Bonn Airport Customs made a spectacular drug find at Cologne/Bonn Airport in May. In addition to ecstasy tablets worth 1.3 million Euro, they found 147,600 cannabis seeds.

On the occasion of two record finds of drug smuggling, Cologne Customs invited the public to a press event in Wahn yesterday morning. The scene: A warehouse near Cologne Bonn Airport, which is a branch of the Cologne Main Customs Office in Wahn. According to Jens Ahland, spokesman for Cologne Customs, record quantities of drugs had been seized at the airport a short time ago.

Specifically, in the cargo area of Cologne/Bonn Airport last May, customs officers had found the largest amount of ecstasy ever seized in one night at a German airport. In a shipment disguised as nut bars and crisps, officials discovered 173,000 ecstasy tablets. Street value: about 1.3 million Euro, Ahland said. The drugs were hidden in five parcel shipments with a total weight of about 70 kilograms.

(Original text: Axel Vogel/Translation: Mareike Graepel)