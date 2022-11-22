More shoplifters in Bonn : Spirits, cigarettes and coffee are very popular

In a flash, more expensive items end up in the bag and not in the shopping trolley (posed scene). Photo: Meike Böschemeyer Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Going to a supermarket or department stores and putting items in your pocket without paying: Theft is, willy-nilly, part of daily commerce. Is theft on the increase now that prices and energy costs are rising?

Retailers and supermarket owners both say there has been an increase in theft in Bonn in recent weeks. The police also confirm this. Just how much is stolen depends very much on the location of a supermarket. At Edeka Mohr in Beuel, for example, they catch someone in the act every day, while this happens less frequently in other shops, says Christopher Mohr, who operates several branches in Bonn. Meanwhile, at his competitors, customers are now asked to not take bags into the shop. But with food prices and energy costs rising, is there more shoplifting than before?

According to statistics, shoplifting is on the rise

Stealing has always been a big problem, reports an employee at Rewe Mesut Eroğlu on Römerstraße. In recent weeks, however, she has noticed a change: "There has been a lot more theft at our store for about eight weeks now." The store manager is currently unwilling to give any information on the subject.

Jannis Vassiliou, Chair of the Bonn Rhein-Sieg Euskirchen Retail Association, shares the staff member's observation. A survey conducted by the association among its members for the GA has revealed that half of retailers have noticed an increase in shoplifting in the past three months. So Vassiliou is worried: "Not only because shoplifting continues to put a massive financial burden on retailers, but also because rising case numbers are an indicator of very uncertain economic times."

Simon Rott, press officer of the Bonn police, echoes the observations: "Shoplifting in Bonn has increased." Looking at the crime statistics, he reports a significant increase in the number of cases compared to the previous two years. In 2020 there were 2194 recorded cases of shoplifting, and 1759 last year. The final figures for 2022 will not be announced until next spring. But Rott says "we are seeing a significant increase in the number of cases in 2022 compared to the previous two years".

Seasonal stealing

"I don't think we're talking about a wave of theft," Mohr says. He says that in his experience, every year around Christmas time, in November and December, more is smuggled past the cash register than usual. When asked by the GA, the fashion house C&A also confirms this - this year is no different than usual.

Some supermarkets and department stores such as Alnatura, Denns or Galeria Kaufhof report no increase in shoplifting. Patrick Hacker, press spokesman for Galeria says: "There is no significant increase documented in Bonn now." Other companies, including from Edeka, Rewe and Lidl, do not want to give any information.

Who steals what?

Shoplifters primarily reach for more expensive products, mainly alcohol, coffee and drugstore items, according to both the Rewe employee and Mohr. But this is not a new development. The thieves are versatile: once, someone stole eight packs of pistachios from his supermarket, and twice in Alfter a person dashed out with a full shopping trolley. According to Mohr, the contents were worth around 600 euros.

The people who secretly pocket something come from different socialand age groups, Mohr says. Often it is apparently homeless people who steal for themselves or for resale. "But sometimes it is also grandma who forgot to pay for something," says Mohr.

Measures against thieves

Cameras, shop detectives, bag checks and safeguarded products - Mohr relies on various protection systems. That's how some people get caught. But he says it cannot be ruled out that someone who knows their way around can still circumvent the company's security system.

"We have now locked up our cigarettes and spirits," says the employee at Römerstraße - this effective method is used by some stores in Bonn. In addition, she said, they have installed cameras and have been asking customers for about two weeks not to take their backpacks and bags into the shop. "People should leave their large bags at the checkout before shopping and use our shopping baskets," she explains. Whether it does any good, she says, is yet to be proven.

Rott agrees with the shopkeepers: "Shoplifting is so-called control crime - the more shop detectives and camera technology are used, the more shoplifters are caught."

(Original text: Felizia Schug; Translation: Jean Lennox)