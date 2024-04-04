April 5–7 Spring fair and old town flea market: tips for the weekend

By Saturday at the latest, when the sun finally peeks out from between the cherry blossoms, spring fever will be in the air in Bonn. A visit to the Old Town flea market or the spring fair in Bad Godesberg is a good idea. For the cloudy hours, the Women's Museum invites you to a new exhibition, the Bonn University Shakespeare Company (BUSC) presents a metadrama and the ADFC bicycle fair whets the appetite for summer bike tours and short trips. An overview of these and other tips for the weekend.