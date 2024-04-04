April 5–7 Spring fair and old town flea market: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Enjoy the warm hours at the spring fair, discover new treasures among the cherry blossoms and explore trends in digital art: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
By Saturday at the latest, when the sun finally peeks out from between the cherry blossoms, spring fever will be in the air in Bonn. A visit to the Old Town flea market or the spring fair in Bad Godesberg is a good idea. For the cloudy hours, the Women's Museum invites you to a new exhibition, the Bonn University Shakespeare Company (BUSC) presents a metadrama and the ADFC bicycle fair whets the appetite for summer bike tours and short trips. An overview of these and other tips for the weekend.
Spring fair in Bad Godesberg
Break dancing, twisters, bumper cars: last week, the Rhine bank in Beuel was a hive of activity, and from Friday, the colourful rides in Bad Godesberg will be in full swing. Only the Ferris wheel will continue to do its rounds on the banks of the Rhine until 20 May at the latest. Various merry-go-rounds, snack bars and amusement arcades will be located on the Rigal'schen Wiese for the spring funfair. Wednesday 10 April is family day.
Where: Rigal'sche Wiese, 53177 Bonn Bad Godesberg
When: Friday, 5 April to Monday, 15 April
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 2 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday 12 pm to approx. 0 am, Sunday 11 am to approx. 11 pm
Admission: free of charge
Old town flea market
Since last week, the pink blooming cherry blossoms have once again been attracting numerous passers-by to Bonn's Old Town. On Saturday, there is even more to discover in the streets: At the popular Old Town flea market, local residents will be offering second-hand, antique and curious items on their doorsteps, in backyards and house entrances.
Where: Bonn's Old Town, in the area between Adolfstrasse, Kölnstrasse, Breitestrasse, Dorotheenstrasse, Maxstrasse, Heerstrasse and Vorgebirgsstrasse
When: Saturday, 6 April, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
ADFC Bicycle Fair
River cycle paths, short mountain bike trips and anti-theft protection: almost 100 exhibitors from Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Italy will be presenting themselves and plenty of exciting destinations at the Rhein-Sieg-Forum on Sunday. This year's partner region, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, will also be presenting itself as an attractive destination for cyclists and mountain bikers. The programme will be rounded off with exciting presentations, prize draws and activities for children. Tickets for the ADFC Bicycle Fair are available from Bonnticket.
Where: Rhein-Sieg-Forum, Bachstraße 1, 53721 Siegburg
When: Sunday, 7 April, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets including use of public transport: 8 Euro for non-ADFC members, 5 Euro for members, children and young people 3 Euro beyond algorithms_digital utopia
The new exhibition at the Frauenmuseum promises a gender-critical contribution to the digital transformation of modern societies. In addition to milestones in computer art and number systems transformed into drawings and paintings, intersectional representatives of the latest trends provide insights into their work with AI (artificial intelligence), AR (augmented reality), code art and memes.
Where: Women's Museum, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn Opening hours of the museum: Tuesday to Saturday 2 to 6 pm, Sunday 11 am to 6 pm
Admission: 10 Euro, reduced 6 Euro
Antique market
For fans of junk, the weekend offers yet another opportunity to dust off old treasures: because after the Altstadt flea market is before the antique market. The Rhine Antique Market starts its new season on Sunday. As usual, there will be plenty of decorations, furniture, books and curiosities on offer.
Where: Friedensplatz, 53111 Bonn
When: Sunday, 7 April, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
The nameless play
BUSC invites you to the metadrama "Stück Namenlos" on Friday. The characters A, C, F and T wait in the theatre hall for a play - in vain. But they can't leave the theatre either, as they would be destroying the art if a form of presentation were to be hidden behind the non-presentation. Tickets are available here.
Where: Brotfabrik, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn-Beuel
When: Friday, 5 April, 8 pm
Tickets: from 16 Euro
Please note: The play will be performed in German.
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)