Weather outlook : Spring-like weather in Bonn and the region

The next few days in Bonn will be warm and sunny. Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

After the changeable weather at the weekend, it is warmer again in Bonn and the region at the start of the week. On Monday, the week started with lots of sunshine and spring-like temperatures. How long will the nice weather last?

In Bonn and the region, people can look forward to milder temperatures at the start of the week and over the next few days. Monday already started off like spring, and temperatures are expected to rise to up to 20 degrees during the course of the day. There will be bright sunshine all day.

According to the forecasts of the German Weather Service (DWD), the next two days will see little change in the fine weather. Tuesday will start with light clouds, but by noon it will be cloudless again. On Wednesday, too, it will remain sunny. Temperatures will rise to between 21 and 25 degrees. At night, it will remain clear and dry, with temperatures dropping to between seven and three degrees.

What will the weather be like at Easter?

According to the DWD forecast, it will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Maundy Thursday. With temperatures between 16 and 21 degrees, it will not be as warm as on the previous days.

On Good Friday, the spring-like values will be over for the time being. A cold front moves across the country from the north and brings much cooler air. Instead of temperatures of more than 20 degrees Celsius, from Friday onwards the temperatures in Bonn and the region will only climb to around twelve degrees Celsius. At least: According to Monday's forecast, it will remain mostly dry on the Easter weekend.

( Original text: ga/dpa, Translation: Mareike Graepel)