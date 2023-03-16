March 17 – 19 St. Patrick's Day, Circus and the Rheinuferfest: Tips for the Weekend

Whether circus, history, art or music: the coming weekend leaves nothing to be desired. The new Circus Roncalli show combines art, music and film, the Crossroads Festival brings international artists to the stage, and St. Patrick's Day will also be in its green iridescent live music guise in many places. The Family Day at the City Museum and the exhibition at the University Museum provide information about the history of the 19th century. The art exhibition "Symbioses" combines old architecture with new art. In addition, the Rhine Bank Festival invites visitors to stroll around Beuel.