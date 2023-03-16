March 17 – 19 St. Patrick's Day, Circus and the Rheinuferfest: Tips for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · Circus Roncalli sets up its tents in the Stadtgarten, Beuel invites you to the Rheinuferfest and the Crossroads Festival moves into the Harmonie again. Here are the tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
Whether circus, history, art or music: the coming weekend leaves nothing to be desired. The new Circus Roncalli show combines art, music and film, the Crossroads Festival brings international artists to the stage, and St. Patrick's Day will also be in its green iridescent live music guise in many places. The Family Day at the City Museum and the exhibition at the University Museum provide information about the history of the 19th century. The art exhibition "Symbioses" combines old architecture with new art. In addition, the Rhine Bank Festival invites visitors to stroll around Beuel.
Circus Theatre Roncalli Tour 2023
Under the motto "All for Art for All", Circus Roncalli presents a tribute to art, music and film. Costumes inspired by Frida Kahlo, music by David Bowie and impressive animal holograms make the show a unique event. Tickets are available here.
Where: Stadtgarten on Adenauerallee, Bonn
When: Thursday, 16 March to Sunday, 2 April
Admission: from 25 Euro
St. Patrick's Day
On Friday, it is not spring but St. Patrick's Day that makes Bonn shine in a green robe. The celebration of the patron saint of the Irish has long been established internationally. The biggest parade is not in Ireland, but in New York. From 4 pm, a parade will also pass through Bonn's Nordstadt. Many pubs offer Irish food, cider and beer with live music on the day.
When: Friday, 17 March
Crossroads Festival
Twice a year, the Crossroads Festival brings international artists to Endenich. On Friday, the Swedish quintet "Siena Root" returns to the Harmonie. "The Tazers" bring psych-rock from South Africa to Bonn. On Sunday, the ragga metal band "Dub War" from Great Britain and the German heavy rock band "Wolfskull" will follow. Tickets for the entire festival or individual days are available here.
Where: Harmonie, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn-Endenich
When: Wednesday, 15 March to Saturday, 18 March
Admission: from 29.30 Euro
Exhibition "Ein gut Theil Eigenheit" - The lives of early female archaeologists
Even before archaeology was an established academic subject and women were admitted to universities, they created important foundations for archaeology with photographs, scientific works and excavations. Using nine women from the 19th and 20th centuries as examples, the exhibition presents the lives of female researchers.
Where: Bonn University Museum, Regina-Pacis-Weg 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany.
When: Wednesday, 15 March to Sunday, 16 April
Admission: 2.50 Euro (reduced rate 1.50 Euro), free for students and children under twelve
Rheinuferfest Bonn-Beuel
The Rheinuferfest opens its doors as the first of twelve planned festivals on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. Visitors can enjoy wine, culinary delights and handicrafts while taking in the impressive view. Children can try their luck at duck fishing and take a spin on the children's carousel.
Where: Beueler Rheinufer between Rheinaustraße and Combahnstraße.
When: Saturday, 18 March, 1 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 19 March from 11 a.m.
Admission: free of charge
Family Day: Bonn around 1900
What was everyday life like for workers and servants around 1900? How did they dance the "Rheinländer"? And how did the transition from the Empire to the Republic take place? On Sunday, the Stadtmuseum invites families on an expedition through Bonn's history. In addition to guided tours, there will be exciting workshops that offer children a creative insight into the past.
Where: Stadtmuseum Bonn, Franziskanerstraße 9, 53113 Bonn, Germany.
When: Sunday, 19 March, 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: six Euro, children over three years four Euro
Art exhibition „Symbioses“
When painting meets architecture, the result is a unique exhibition filled with music, installation, graphics and performance. The students of Professor Ulrika Eller-Rüter's painting class enter into an artistic dialogue with the late classicist architecture of Bonn's "Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Haus".
Where: Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Haus, Adenauerallee 79, 53313 Bonn
When: until Sunday, 26 March
Admission: free of charge
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)