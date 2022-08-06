Live music after long pandemic pause : Stadtgarten concerts in Bonn are on again

A relaxed atmosphere at the Alten Zoll on Friday evening. Foto: Jakub Drogowski

Bonn It's getting musical again at the Alten Zoll. During the pandemic, both musicians and audience were forced to do without but now people can gather in a casual atmosphere once again and enjoy the live music. A little jazz kicked things off this weekend.

Igor Lazarev's Fusion Jazz Trio kicked off the series of Stadtgarten concerts on Friday, followed by the band Bucharest Bohème. The city concerts will run from August 5 through September 3 this summer. While the jazz trio entertained the audience with sophisticated instrumental performance skills and high virtuosity, Bucharest Bohème delighted listeners with Romanian chansons in the style of the 1920’s. The performance of Aurel Budisteanu, one of Romania's most distinguished accordionists, exuded special flair.

"I'm not a big fan of jazz," confided Katrin Voorman, a university student from Bonn. "But it's all about the live experience." Yet Igor Lazarev's trio had more to offer than just impenetrable jazz. They also had catchy blues and Latin rock in the style of Carlos Santana in their repertoire.

Many visitors put down blankets on the lawn and made themselves comfortable. Like Franz Kauber, who brought a chair especially for the occasion. "I am very happy that it can take place again. In the last few years, there were some music offerings, but it all had to be kept very small, as you know," he said.

Sport in the park versus live jazz

Only a well-attended "Sport im Park" event in the immediate vicinity caused acoustic interference at the beginning of the concert. But pleasant temperatures and a view of the Rhine made the evening a real treat for those on hand.

Live music continues on Saturday, when it will be citywide. In addition to the Stadtgarten concert, it is also "Stadtmusik Day" (“City music Day”) presented by the Bonn Music Network. The theme this year is "Stadtmusik 2.0", with concerts being held on four stages in public spaces - one stage per Bonn district. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., concerts will be held on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel below the Kennedy Bridge, on Friedensplatz, in the Duisdorf pedestrian zone and in the concert shell in the Bad Godesberg city park.

At the Alten Zoll, Joker's Kingdom and Twentyseven will mainly be about alternative music, after a start with relaxed blues rock by the band Bring Your Own Beer. The group DeFacto Presents Toto brings the music of Toto to Bonn.

Music on the left and right side of the Rhine

On the right bank of the Rhine, people will also be able to hear a wide variety of music. On the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, below the Kennedy Bridge, the musical afternoon begins with Markus Segschneider's virtuoso guitar music, followed by German country and American folk by Fatimarie and Bonn rock singer Anne Haigis. In Bad Godesberg, live music will be performed at the concert shell at the Stadthalle. One will find a colorful program of jazz Latin pop by Uwe Arenz & Heike Kraske, German-language alternative pop by Milen & Band and rock by Cynthia Nickschas & Friends. At Friedensplatz, one will find singer-songwriters Mags, Tausend Trailer with rap and pop rock, Tilt with German rock, Nothingspecial with indie and Chamistry with melodic alternative music.

In the evening, the "Stadtmusik 2022 Day" will conclude with the Stadtgarten concerts at the Alten Zoll.

For details on the bands and all performance times, visit www.bonn.de/stadtgartenkonzerte.

Orig. text: Jakub Drogowski