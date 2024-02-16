Charging electric vehicles in Bonn Stadtwerke Bonn faces competition from other EV charging station companies
Bonn · Commercial EV charging networks will be allowed to set up in Bonn in the future. This means that public utility company Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) will have competition and may want to adapt its strategy.
The Bonn city administration wants to open up the market for commercial EV charging stations in the city going forward. This goes against a city council resolution from 2021. At that time, the city council had commissioned Bonner Stadtwerke (SWB) exclusively with the construction and operation of EV charging stations in public spaces. An expansion concept was to be drawn up together with the administration.
The change of heart in town hall is apparently due to warnings from the Federal Cartel Office, which is also based in Bonn. Last year, the president of the agency, Andreas Mundt, called for "open and non-discriminatory market access" in a status report on the situation nationwide. "Functioning competition for charging stations will promote nationwide supply, reasonable prices and a choice for customers who need to charge (their electric vehicles),” said Mundt.
This message apparently got through to the city, where a monopoly by SWB is now considered "not unproblematic under both antitrust and state aid law". Now that "more and more" EV charging networks have applied for charging sites, the pressure is apparently so great that the city administration no longer wants to wait for a concept to be produced about a needs-based charging infrastructure. This was announced several years ago and is to be submitted later this year. It has not yet been possible to fill the required EV staff position. Until then, special use permits should now be granted with uniform criteria for all applicants so as not to hinder the further expansion of the network, according to the administrative proposal.
EV charging stations in Bonn: great interest from commercial networks
While the cartel watchdogs criticize the lack of competition in a monopoly, others are concerned about the overall supply. The research company EUPD Research, based on Adenauerallee, specializes in monitoring renewable energies and sustainable mobility. Analyst Finn Bee compared the number of registered electric vehicles in Germany with the expansion of EV charging sites. It showed that the charging infrastructure is not growing as fast as new EV registrations nationwide. While there was one charging site for every eight electric cars in 2020, the ratio today is 14 to one. "If our forecasts are confirmed and the proportion of new registrations accounted for by electric cars continues to rise, we will no longer be able to keep up with the current pace," predicts Bee. That’s why it’s important for infrastructure and new EV vehicle registrations to grow at the same time.
There is great interest among potential commercial EV charging networks. The Munich-based company OnCharge has been trying to gain market access in Bonn for years. Its applications are currently being adapted to the key locations now specified by the city, reports Managing Director Denise Temp. Five locations have already been applied for, with 35 more to follow in the coming weeks.
Stadtwerke is tight-lipped about the new development: "The city administration's future approach will have an impact on the expansion of the public charging infrastructure," says Maximilian Mühlens from the SWB press office. Additional charging points could reduce the capacity utilization and thus the profitability of SWB's services, especially if other commercial providers were to undercut SWB on price. The city-owned company is not commenting on this in more detail. Mühlens merely says: "We will observe and evaluate the new situation in the coming period and adjust our plans if necessary."
(Orig. text: Martin Wein; Translation: ck)