Charging electric vehicles in Bonn Stadtwerke Bonn faces competition from other EV charging station companies

This message apparently got through to the city, where a monopoly by SWB is now considered "not unproblematic under both antitrust and state aid law". Now that "more and more" EV charging networks have applied for charging sites, the pressure is apparently so great that the city administration no longer wants to wait for a concept to be produced about a needs-based charging infrastructure. This was announced several years ago and is to be submitted later this year. It has not yet been possible to fill the required EV staff position. Until then, special use permits should now be granted with uniform criteria for all applicants so as not to hinder the further expansion of the network, according to the administrative proposal.