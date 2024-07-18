Fatal accident on Zeithstraße Stallberg fair cancelled after death of boy (11)

The organisers have cancelled the Stallberg funfair, which was planned for the weekend of 19 to 21 July. The reason for this is the road accident on Zeithstraße in which an eleven-year-old schoolboy died. The boy was a member of the family carnival group ‘Die echten Fründe vum Stallberg’, which organises the funfair together with the Stallberg funfair association. This was announced by the organisers.