Fatal accident on Zeithstraße Stallberg fair cancelled after death of boy (11)
Siegburg · The Stallberg funfair will not take place. The boy who died in an accident in Siegburg shortly before the summer holidays was a member of the carnival group that organises the fair.
The organisers have cancelled the Stallberg funfair, which was planned for the weekend of 19 to 21 July. The reason for this is the road accident on Zeithstraße in which an eleven-year-old schoolboy died. The boy was a member of the family carnival group ‘Die echten Fründe vum Stallberg’, which organises the funfair together with the Stallberg funfair association. This was announced by the organisers.
They ask for your understanding that they cannot organise a cheerful festival when a child from their ranks has lost their life in such a tragic way shortly beforehand.
The eleven-year-old was hit and killed by a lorry on his way to school in front of the Anno-Gymnasium in Siegburg on 3 July. The driver overlooked the cyclist when turning. The boy died at the scene of the accident. Numerous children and adults witnessed the accident and had to be attended to.
(Original text: (at); Translation: Mareike Graepel)