State visit to Bonn Steinmeier receives Finnish counterpart in the Villa Hammerschmidt
Bonn · For the first time in 24 years, Bonn could once again look forward to a state visit. On Wednesday afternoon, the Federal President received the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in the Villa Hammerschmidt.
The red carpet was in perfect condition, the leaf blower had removed the last of the colourful leaves from the Villa Hammerschmidt park and there were no rain clouds in sight. The first state visit to Bonn in 24 years could begin early on Wednesday afternoon. The reason for the two-day visit is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and Finland in 1973, as announced by the Office of the Federal President in the run-up to the visit.
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender began their visit by receiving Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio with military honours. The two heads of state walked through the formation of honour. The guard battalion in the uniforms of the army, air force and navy also took part. The music corps of the German Armed Forces from Siegburg, consisting of a brass band and marching band, played both national anthems. The Finnish guests then signed the Federal President's guest book in Bonn.
A visit to the Old Town Hall with an entry in the Golden Book was planned for the late afternoon. After a walk to Bonngasse, there was a tour of the Beethoven House. On Thursday morning, the presidents will watch a drone demonstration on the Hardthöhe. They will then travel by boat to Unkel to the Willy Brandt Forum and finally to Drachenfels and Drachenburg Castle.
(Original text: Bernd Eyermann; Translation: Mareike Graepel)