State visit to Bonn Steinmeier receives Finnish counterpart in the Villa Hammerschmidt

The red carpet was in perfect condition, the leaf blower had removed the last of the colourful leaves from the Villa Hammerschmidt park and there were no rain clouds in sight. The first state visit to Bonn in 24 years could begin early on Wednesday afternoon. The reason for the two-day visit is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and Finland in 1973, as announced by the Office of the Federal President in the run-up to the visit.