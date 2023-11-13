Balance sheet for 11.11. in Cologne Steward allegedly took money from carnival revellers to let them onto Cologne’s Zülpicher Straße

In Cologne, a steward is said to have demanded cash from revellers in exchange for letting them onto Zülpicher Straße, which had already been closed due to overcrowding. This is not the first time this has happened. The police say there are witnesses who claim to have observed the 20-year-old. Officers were able to identify the employee of a security service at around 6.30 pm and seize several thousand euros from him. Several stewards in Cologne are said to have already accepted bribes at Carnival in February this year and at the opening of the season last year. The investigations by the public prosecutor's office against six suspects at the time are still ongoing.