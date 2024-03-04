Match between Cologne and Leverkusen Steward knocked unconscious during FC match violence
Cologne · Violent clashes broke out at the match between 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen. One steward and two policemen were injured.
At the end of the football match between 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen, several separate incidents of violence occurred in and around the Rheinenergie Stadium. A steward was knocked unconscious, and two police officers suffered minor injuries.
According to police, the steward was seriously injured and taken to hospital after an altercation in the stadium. Fans from both camps had attacked each other in the upper tier of the north stand. The steward tried to intervene and was punched. He fell to the ground and lost consciousness, the police say.
Pyrotechnics and bicycles thrown at police
A second incident took place outside the stadium. As spectators were leaving the arena after the match, three fans got into a fight on Junkersdorfer Strasse. As police officers intervened to separate the parties, members of a fan march that had just started with around 500 people became aware of the situation. The group stopped immediately and the participants turned and attacked the officers. They threw branches, bicycles, bottles and pyrotechnics.
According to the police, arriving officers surrounded the attackers and brought the situation under control. At least ten people are already being investigated for aggravated breach of the peace and two have been taken into police custody.