Fire department kept extremely busy Storm causes power outages and closures in the region
Bonn/Region · Storm "Zoltan" arrived in Bonn and the region on Thursday. There were problems on several roads due to fallen trees. In Cologne, the Christmas markets were closed. In parts of the Rhein-Sieg district, the power was out.
Storm “Zoltan” reached Bonn and the region on Thursday. In the course of Thursday afternoon, the wind picked up significantly along with some heavy wind gusts - with some initial consequences.
Tree on light rail track in Königswinter
The number of incidents in the Siebengebirge increased over the course of Thursday evening. In Bad Honnef, all emergency units were on alert. A tree was blocking the road on the L268 between Königswinter-Thomasberg and Oberdollendorf. This also affected the 520 bus route.
The fire department in Königswinter was alerted at around 8 pm. A tree that had toppled over due to the storm had fallen onto the tracks of the SWB line 66. The local service in Königswinter was closed and the tree was quickly removed by the emergency services. Line 66 could not immediately resume operations.
According to the local fire brigade, there were a total of six major deployments in the Königswinter area by the evening. Due to the accumulation of storm damage in this area, the local control center for storm operations was staffed shortly after 8 pm.
Fallen trees on the roads affect traffic in the region
The B507 and B56 between Lohmar and Neunkirchen-Seelscheid were largely closed due to several fallen trees at around 9 pm on Thursday evening. The B507 in Lohmar had already been closed a few hours earlier, also due to a tree on the road. In the early evening, a similar incident caused a closure on the B56 in Alfter.
A tree fell onto the A565 between Merl and the Meckenheim junction in the early evening. Three trucks and a car struck the tree and were damaged as a result, said Jens Hapke, spokesman for the Meckenheim fire brigade. No injuries were reported. The road was completely closed to remove the tree.
Power outages and many call-outs in the Rhein-Sieg district
As in the rest of the region, the number of storm-related operations in the Rhein-Sieg district increased on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9 pm, the Sankt Augustin volunteer fire brigade received around 15 storm-related calls. The Hangelar unit activated the command center to relieve the Rhine-Sieg control center.
There was a power outage in parts of the Rhein-Sieg district due to the storm. A spokeswoman for Westnetz confirmed that trees had fallen on the medium-voltage grid. As a result, there was no power in Neunkirchen-Seelscheid, Much and Ruppichteroth at around 7.30 pm. Westnetz was working on the problem and reconnecting the communities one by one. In Much and Neunkirchen-Seelscheid, the power went back on for a while, but then went out again. Westnetz was working on removing the trees from the medium-voltage grids in order to restore power to the municipality of Ruppichteroth.
Delays and train cancellations
Deutsche Bahn (DB) experienced delays and train cancellations on certain routes up to and including Friday due to storm damage. According to the company, the ICE trains between Cologne and Frankfurt Airport via Bonn and Siegburg were among those affected. Passengers can find more information on the DB website.
City of Cologne closes Christmas markets
The city of Cologne decided to close the Christmas markets there on Thursday evening for the time being. Nothing like that was planned in Bonn, according to the fire brigade as of early evening.
(Orig. text: Sarah Remsky, Dierk Himstedt, Sebastian Knauth)