Fire department kept extremely busy Storm causes power outages and closures in the region

There was a power outage in parts of the Rhein-Sieg district due to the storm. A spokeswoman for Westnetz confirmed that trees had fallen on the medium-voltage grid. As a result, there was no power in Neunkirchen-Seelscheid, Much and Ruppichteroth at around 7.30 pm. Westnetz was working on the problem and reconnecting the communities one by one. In Much and Neunkirchen-Seelscheid, the power went back on for a while, but then went out again. Westnetz was working on removing the trees from the medium-voltage grids in order to restore power to the municipality of Ruppichteroth.