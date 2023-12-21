Weather in Bonn and the region Storm warning on Thursday
Bonn · The German Weather Service is warning of strong squalls on Thursday. Continuous rain is even forecast for Bonn and the region.
It could get stormy in Bonn and the region in the coming days before Christmas. Windproof and waterproof clothing is therefore required in the last few days before Christmas Eve.
Rain is expected on Wednesday evening, and the German Weather Service (DWD) has even issued an official warning of continuous rain for the Rhein-Sieg district. Rainfall of between 60 and 90 litres per square metre is expected. The night is expected to remain slightly rainy and windy with temperatures of up to nine degrees. Strong gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour are possible, of which the DWD expressly warns.
On Thursday, a storm depression will bring strong winds and localised gusts. Thursday morning will be relatively calm with strong to stormy gusts. From midday onwards, storm Zlotan will reach Germany from the north-west. According to Wetter Online, gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are then possible across almost the entire country. This will be accompanied by a lot of rain, up to 50 litres per square metre in some places.
This trend will continue into the weekend, meaning that Christmas could be cancelled, at least in terms of the weather. According to the portal wetteronline.de, it is likely to rain on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will remain mild with highs of ten degrees.
Original text: dpa/ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel