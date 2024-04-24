Despite frost Strawberry season begins in Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · The strawberry harvest is slowly starting in the fields around Bonn. Farmers are expecting an average to good harvest. However, rain, cold and frost are taking their toll on the fruit - and causing a lot of extra work.
When you get right down to it, the start of the strawberry season is still a few days away. Although a few weeks ago it looked as if the harvest could begin in the next few days, April threw a spanner in the works for the farmers - and also for the Minister of Agriculture, Silke Gorißen, who had come to Wachtberg especially for the official start of the season. Rain, cold and hail meant that many fruits were still green rather than red.
Although the fields at Schneiders Obsthof in Wachtberg are not yet being harvested, there is still plenty of work to do. Although the strawberries in the tunnels are protected from hail and heavy rain, they are not protected from the cold. This means that the fleece was already taken out on Sunday to cover the plants, with one or two layers depending on the location, reports Katharina Quast, who runs the fruit farm with her father Stefan Schneider, her husband Johannes and Friederike Greve. Every tunnel also had to be closed. At least for the night.
The next day it was time to go back. When the sun shines on the tunnels, it quickly becomes warm and damp inside. But neither of these should be allowed to happen to prevent rot from spreading, says Quast. The fleece is therefore removed in the morning and the tunnels are reopened, both at the entrances and exits and at the sides. Not only does the whole process take several hours, it also has to be repeated until the weather stabilises. In other words, no more frost is expected.
The Schneiders grow their strawberries in three different ways: In the ground or on racks in the tunnels as well as outdoors, exclusively in the ground. For Quast, it is obvious why they choose the mixed form. Firstly, she explains, it's about the harvest dates. "The fruit in the tunnels is harvested a little earlier." At the beginning of May, while the open-air strawberries are harvested at the beginning of June. And why the racks? They make the work easier because they can be planted and harvested standing up.
Currently, the Schneider stands are not yet selling their own strawberries. The fruit ripens faster in greenhouses, explains Quast. And in order to be able to offer the berries with the asparagus, some are currently being bought in.
It is not yet possible to say what yield can be expected. Because if it gets really frosty again, "a lot can still freeze". It is therefore not yet clear how much strawberry fans will have to pay for the fruit over the course of the season. But it won't be cheaper than last year, says Quast. Not only are production costs high, but the minimum wage has also risen. But one thing is clear: Once the harvest has started, it usually lasts until the end of September. And the first variety available at Schneiders is "Clery" - incidentally Quast's favourite strawberry. "It's sweet and tart and not so firm.“
At the other end of Wachtberg, they are already harvesting their own strawberries in the fields of Obsthof Häger in Fritzdorf. But here, too, the employees close and open the foil tunnels every evening and every morning and cover the crops with fleece. Michael Häger does not expect the weather constellations to change in the coming years. "Flowering is coming earlier and earlier, which increases the risk of damage from late frosts." He dares to make a confident forecast for this season. Something can always happen, but the current situation promises an average to good harvest.
Domestic strawberries until the end of October
Thanks to tunnels, open-air and standard harvesting followed by targeted late harvesting by covering the fields to delay flowering or plants from the cold store, Häger supplies its customers with its own strawberries from the end of April to the end of October.
In her speech at the opening of the season, Minister Gorißen emphasised the work of the local fruit growers as a contribution to climate protection in one of the three largest strawberry-growing regions in NRW. "The fruit is produced here and mainly marketed through our own sales outlets and through Frutania, which is based here," said Häger, confirming the protective effect of short distances and emphasising the benefit for the customer: "This is also noticeable in the quality.“
He relies on lower-yielding varieties with better flavour characteristics. Strawberry punnets are currently on sale at his stalls for around 4.80 euros; over the course of the season, the price for good regional berries will stabilise at around three euros per 500 grams. The harvest is also already underway in Meckenheim - at least in the tunnels. "Things are looking very good at the moment," says Manfred Felten, who has been self-employed since 1986 and sells his fruit at Am Rasselberg 1. He grows 50 per cent of his fruit in tunnels and the other half in the open field.
How high does he think the yield will be? Felten ponders. "It's relatively even in the tunnels, I reckon on around 20 tonnes." Another twelve to 15 tonnes will be added in the open field. Prices, he estimates, "will probably remain the same as last year". The main reason for this is to remain competitive, not to maximise profits. This is because rising wages and increasing production costs reduce the profit margin every year. Felten emphasises that it is important to pay the helpers appropriately. However, compared to other European countries, for example, there is no fair competition.
Self-picking campaign in Meckenheim
To save on labour costs, he is therefore offering a self-picking campaign. However, he cannot yet say exactly when. Just this much: "It will be sometime at the beginning of May. Then I will definitely release one or two tunnels."
The weather was not so good for the fruit this year. The cold and wet conditions made it easier for fungi to grow. Frost in particular is very damaging to strawberries - and not only reduces the yield, but also affects the flavour. The more sun, the more sugar, the better the flavour, explains Felten. And: after a rainy day, the berries are not as good. It is therefore best to put the strawberries in the fridge unwashed, "and only wash them briefly just before eating," is his tip.
The stands at Schneiders Obsthof are also struggling with the weather. Without warm winter shoes and thick fleece jackets, nothing works at the point of sale on the Venusberg at the moment. Although the sight of bright red strawberries and fresh asparagus already promises a foretaste of spring, the temperatures and light snowfall in the morning don't fit the picture at all. "But our employees are also prepared for such capricious weather," assures Friederike Greve.
Since Easter, the many seasonal stalls in the city districts and the region have been open again. Some are already up and running, others will open in the next few days. "It started with the first asparagus, now we're all waiting for the strawberries to be ready for harvest," she says.
Around 100 employees will be working at the stalls in the coming weeks. "And many have been coming to us for years." What was harvested in the fields early in the morning is on display in the stalls a few hours later. And they are eagerly awaited there. "There's nothing better than the first local strawberries," says Annegret Bloch, who regularly comes to the stall in Ückesdorf. "There's no comparison with the produce from abroad. Not only do they taste watery, but there's always a lot of rotten fruit in a pack," she complains. "And here I can see and smell what I'm buying."
Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel, Ayla Jacob und Petra Reuter
Translation: Mareike Graepel