Despite frost Strawberry season begins in Bonn and the region

It is not yet possible to say what yield can be expected. Because if it gets really frosty again, "a lot can still freeze". It is therefore not yet clear how much strawberry fans will have to pay for the fruit over the course of the season. But it won't be cheaper than last year, says Quast. Not only are production costs high, but the minimum wage has also risen. But one thing is clear: Once the harvest has started, it usually lasts until the end of September. And the first variety available at Schneiders is "Clery" - incidentally Quast's favourite strawberry. "It's sweet and tart and not so firm.“