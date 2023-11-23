Hunter is alarmed Stray dog allegedly killed doe and fawn

Compulsory lead

Dogs must be kept on a lead in certain areas of the city of Bonn. According to the city, these include pedestrian zones, main shopping areas and busy streets and squares. The animals are also not allowed to run free in children's playgrounds, parks, gardens and green areas that are generally accessible - unless these are designated dog exercise areas. Dogs must also be kept on a lead at public events, public festivals, in public buildings, schools and kindergartens as well as in lifts. In nature conservation areas, dogs "must be kept on a lead at all times", according to the city.

However, there are so-called dog exercise areas in the city area so that dogs can get enough exercise if necessary. There are dispensers for poo bags and litter bins on site. The areas can be found on the city's website under the search term "Hundewiesen" (dog meadows).

