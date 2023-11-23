Hunter is alarmed Stray dog allegedly killed doe and fawn
Heiderhof · It was probably a free-roaming dog that killed a doe and a fawn on the Heiderhof farm. Hunting tenant Hans Müller is convinced of this. It's not the first time - there have been four other cases in his area this year alone.
A tragedy - that's how hunter Hans Müller describes what happened at Heiderhof on Wednesday morning. According to spokesman Simon Rott, the police called the gamekeeper at 8.15 a.m. and he immediately made his way to Philosophenring/Hegelstraße. In the immediate vicinity, on the Am Kirchberg path, there were two deer that had previously been discovered by a passer-by: a doe with a bitten-through neck and her fawn with a bitten-through backbone. "It was definitely a dog," Müller is certain. It was recognisable from the bite marks. There are no other animals such as lynxes or wolves that could have done this. They do not run through densely built-up areas.
Based on the tracks, it is possible to reconstruct what must have happened. According to Müller, the loose dog pushed the doe into the wire mesh fence on Am Kirchberg, pulled her to the ground and bit her. It must have been a large animal, presumably a hunting dog. "The doe weighed between 20 and 22 kilograms. A normal domestic dog couldn't manage that.“
It then attacked the fawn. "I suspect that the owner then joined in and intervened," says the hunter. He deduces this from the fact that the doe was already dead when he arrived on the scene. But the fawn was still alive. "It was wailing in agony and screaming like a small child," described the gamekeeper, who is responsible for the Bad Godesberg 2 area (Heiderhof, Lannesdorf and Muffendorf) together with Frank Oebel. The only thing left for him to do was to release the fawn.
"When I think of the screams, I get goose bumps"
"I've had a hunting licence for 35 years, but when I think of the screams, I get goosebumps," says Müller, his voice filled with emotion. "It was really very bad." Something like that takes its toll on him, a man who is actually tough.
According to Müller, the doe and her fawn are not an isolated incident. This year is already the fifth time that roe deer have been killed. A pregnant doe was killed in the spring. The two fawn foetuses she was carrying were already fully formed. It was shortly before she was due to sit down, says Müller, and estimates that the animals "would have been born around 14 days later". Incidentally, all five cases occurred on the Heiderhof farm - around the cemetery, sports field and Fuderbach stream.
"In general, we have a lot of problems with dogs running loose," reports the hunter. The first step is to approach the owners. "80 per cent of owners are understanding, but the remaining 20 per cent are unteachable." He, who has dogs himself, is well aware that the animals need to run free. However, there are dog meadows, for example at the Heiderhof sports ground. "But these are hardly ever used," says Müller.
Well-behaved dogs can also be taken off the lead in well-managed fields. In the forest, near the forest or on narrow paths, however, this should be avoided. "We have very trusting, diurnal roe deer in our hunting grounds," explains Müller. The animals would be massively disturbed by the dogs. And that's when there are "hardly any areas left for them to retreat to anyway“.
Appeal to dog owners
He therefore appeals to all dog owners to keep their animals on a lead - even on long leads of up to 15 metres. But always within the owner's reach.
If you come across a poaching dog as a hunter, you theoretically have "the right and the duty to shoot it", Müller points out. Even if you don't resort to these drastic measures, the owner must still expect consequences. "We always alert the police immediately and press charges," says the gamekeeper.
In the current case, no culprit has yet been identified. What is certain, however, is what happens to the carcasses of the doe and fawn. "They can only be disposed of properly, they can no longer be utilised," says Müller. The deer had experienced mortal fear during the death throes. "Huge amounts of adrenaline are released." This makes the meat inedible.
