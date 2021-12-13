Bonn virologist talks about omicron variant : Streeck: "What we are learning from studies and our level of knowledge are changing by the hour”

Hendrik Streeck, Director of the Institute of Virology at Bonn University Hospital, stands in a laboratory of his institute. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Interview Bonn Hendrik Streeck had already warned us about the fourth Coronavirus wave, but politicians did nothing. Now the incidence rate has reached a high plateau. In an interview, the Bonn virologist talks about compulsory vaccination and the Omicron variant.

He was already warning us about the fourth Coronavirus wave in summer, but politicians didn’t react. Now the incidence rates have reached a high plateau. Bonn virologist Professor Hendrik Streeck, who has just been appointed to the federal government’s panel of experts by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, says: "It was a mistake to close the testing and vaccination centres and not have a vaccination campaign". Streeck spoke with Thomas Kliemann about compulsory vaccination, the Omicron variant and cross-vaccination.

There are widely varying opinions about the danger the Omicron variant. What is known about Omicron? How do you assess the danger?

Hendrik Streeck: The results of studies and our level of knowledge are changing by the hour, and I believe we should let scientists take their time to gather well-founded knowledge. New studies have just been published, among others from South Africa and Sweden. It’s worth thinking outside the box. All studies show that the immune system of vaccinated people might have difficulty recognising the variant compared with the original virus, i.e. before Alpha. However, there is still partial vaccine protection, and a third vaccination will provide optimal protection if it’s been over five months since the second jab.

Is the Omicron variant more dangerous?

Streeck: Here, too, the data are changing rapidly. What I say today may already be outdated tomorrow. There are indications that Omicron is transmitted more easily but causes less severe symptoms. All this must be taken with great caution.

Even without the variant, confusion reigns. There’s talk about cross-vaccination - Moderna, Astrazeneca, Biontech. In your opinion, can the vaccines really be given in any combination? Which "mixture" is the best?

Streeck: All approved vaccines work well against the virus and can also recognise Omicron to some extent. We know that cross-vaccination, first vector, then RNA vaccination, produces better immune responses. Therefore, cross-vaccination is recommended. We generally know that Moderna causes slightly higher immune responses but has more side effects. Vaccination after infection also provides excellent immune responses. By the way, this is where the highest response against Omicron is.

The rapid increase in incidence numbers has stopped for the moment. Have we reached the peak of the fourth wave? And, how do you think it will continue?

Streeck: It’s not easy to make any predictions. Over the last two weeks we’ve had a reversal in growth. The R-value, which says how often one person infects another, has dropped significantly, from around 1.25 to below one. We are now seeing that in the infection numbers, and the comparatively low numbers are real. It’s impossible to say whether it will rise again or not. I can imagine it could be like in England, where they have now been on a plateau for a longer period of time over the winter. That’s the reason that overcrowding in intensive care units continues to be an acute problem.

What can be done in this situation?

Streeck: What every individual can do is to get vaccinated or get their booster shot, and limit contacts as much as possible.

What do you think of a general vaccination mandate?

Streeck: I am torn between two different opinions. Because it must be said, clearly, that we would be in a different situation if everyone had been vaccinated. But it is also true that we have a vaccine for which we cannot yet reliably predict how long it will protect us and how effective it is both because there could be new variants and because of the vaccine itself. On the other hand, the Standing Commission on Vaccination is constantly adapting its recommendations. For example, a month ago we were still vaccinating younger people with Moderna, but now we don’t. With a vaccine like this alone, I don’t think we can consider a vaccination mandate yet. Compulsory vaccination could be introduced in March at the earliest when people have been given enough time to be vaccinated. But we need the effect of vaccination now. We also have to answer the question of who will control compulsory vaccination. Doctors can hardly do that because of the Hippocratic oath. A vaccinate mandate could even cause our society to become even more divided.

How would that work?

Streeck: The thing that is really lacking is intelligent guidance. We need to talk to people at eye level, we need advice centres. Every day my mailbox is full of questions, and they are all justified. We need to talk to people to clear up their doubts. At the moment, many doctors simply do not have the strength or the capacity to explain everything clearly.

Don't you think that people have had their fill of information?

Streeck: Tell me the difference between an RNA vaccine and a vector vaccine.

Okay, you've proved your point.

Streeck: There is a lot of uncertainty. Things aren’t explained enough. It would be nice to have a film on TV at 8.15 p.m. that shows how a vaccination works.

What measures do you propose. Are the current steps against COVID-19 sufficient?

Streeck: We need to educate people about how vaccines work. That’s still not happening. We need different measures in different regions, which is something that is starting now. These include closing bars and clubs or contact restrictions in some regions.

From a virological point of view, what do you think about the ban on firecrackers and the closure of Christmas markets in Bavaria and Saxony?

Streeck: Here we can see a contradiction to what a virologist would wish for, namely that people get out and don't just sit inside. According to the Luca app, the disease is being transmitted mainly in bars and clubs - and at home inside our own four walls, where people meet up with friends. Looked at this way, it would be better to meet at the Christmas market, with appropriate rules, of course. It’s the same with the fireworks ban. Trying to take the pressure of hospital emergency rooms is a good idea, but in terms of infection epidemiology, we would rather see people outside than inside.

There are many voices who think that politicians should have taken countermeasures in late summer. Could the fourth wave have been prevented?

Streeck: We would have had a wave either way, but we could have kept numbers down if we’d responded earlier. That’s true. We said we were worried early on, and we repeatedly warned that there would be high numbers of infections. No one listened. It was a mistake to close the testing and vaccination centres and not have a vaccination campaign.

Now the government has been reorganised. The so-called traffic-light coalition is in place and the Federal Constitutional Court has spoken. With Karl Lauterbach, we have a physician and epidemiologist heading the Ministry of Health. What do you expect from the new government?

Streeck: There is a lot to do, especially in the area of care. I wish them good luck.

Better pay, better conditions?

Streeck: For years, there’s been a reduction in the numbers of nurses and carers. The demographics of Germany are going to change drastically in the coming ten years and we can’t guarantee that the baby boomers will be taken care of sufficiently. It’s really time the profession was upgraded.

What should the new Coronavirus policy look like?

Streeck: The Coronavirus policy is largely controlled by the Chancellor's Office. The new chancellor has set up a Coronavirus Crisis Unit, which coordinates the federal-state conferences and also brings together the Coronavirus measures at federal and state level. I think this is a good and a right step. In addition, Scholz has set up a panel of experts, which I think is long overdue because it means that we can finally unite the different voices and also talk among ourselves.

And you have been appointed to the panel. Christmas is in a fortnight. Will we be able to celebrate safely with all our family and friends?

Streeck: We will handle it very much the same as last year. There’s been a recommendation to restrict contacts, to vaccinate and, for older people, to get a booster shot. And it is better to do one Covid test too many rather than once too few.

