Contribution to energy saving : Street lights in Alfter to remain dark at night

Street lamps in Alfter are to be switched off at night to save energy. Foto: dpa/Martin Schutt

Alfter In Alfter, street lamps are to be switched off at night - but not all of them and not for the entire night. This has been decided by the politicians.

In future it will be darker at night in Alfter. The Community Development Committee has now decided that the street lights will be switched off from midnight to 5 a.m. from Sunday evening to Friday morning, i.e. during the week. On weekends, from Friday evening to Sunday morning, the lights will not be on from 1 am to 5 am.

As reported, the municipal administration had brought this proposal into play because all of the approximately 2600 street lights in Alfter are now being converted from so-called ripple control signal receivers to switching time clocks. This is because the central control signal of the company Westnetz for the lanterns is soon to be switched off. According to the municipality, with the installation of the switching time clocks, programming can be done to switch off the lanterns at night. This is intended to save energy.

However, Alfter will not be completely plunged into darkness at night. The lanterns are to remain switched on where traffic safety requires it, as well as on the connecting paths to the railway stops. In this context, the committee has reserved the right to vote on the plan of the streets where the lights should remain off.

Original text: Christoph Meurer