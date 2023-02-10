New study by NRW.Bank : Strengths and weaknesses of the Cologne/Bonn economic region

The University of Bonn at Hofgarten. As a university of excellence, it attracts many young people to study in Bonn every year. Foto: Volker Lannert

Cologne/Bonn The economy in NRW is resilient. And it has to be: Inflation and the energy crisis are making things difficult for NRW. A study by the NRW Bank has shown that the economy is nevertheless stable. How does it look in the Cologne/Bonn area?

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Anyone traveling by car in Cologne and Bonn may have noticed: The roads are full, the traffic jams long. And this despite the fact that the Cologne/Bonn area is only the second most populous region in NRW. Only the Ruhr metropolis has more inhabitants. Just over three million people live in the Cologne/Bonn economic region, or 831 persons per square kilometer. The region includes the cities of Bonn, Cologne and Leverkusen, the Rhine-Erft district, the Oberberg district, the Rhine-Bergisch district and the Rhine-Sieg district. How does the region fare in regional rankings?

North Rhine-Westphalia is divided into nine different economic regions. Besides the Cologne/Bonn area, there is Münsterland, East Westphalia-Lippe, South Westphalia, the Metropole Ruhr, Düsseldorf, the Lower Rhine, the Bergisches Städtedreieck and the Aachen region. A study by NRW Bank has drawn up economic profiles for each of the regions.

Cologne and Bonn demographics show a relatively young population

The average age of the Cologne/Bonn region, at 43.6 years, is lower than the statewide average, which is just under a year older. The study found differences within the region. The two cities of Bonn (41.8 years) and Cologne (42.0 years) are quite young, while the Rheinisch-Bergisch district is slightly older. Younger than Cologne and Bonn is Münsterland, known as a location for university students and popular for young families.

It is primarily young adults between 20 and 40 who live in the Cologne/Bonn region. The study assumes that this is the typical age group for new parents. It also means that an above-average number of young children live in the region. Furthermore, with the University of Cologne and the University of Bonn, the region has strong scientific incentives for young people who want to attend university.

It is striking that the baby boomer generation, born in the mid-1950s to late 1960s, makes up a large share of the population. Women form the majority in the Cologne/Bonn economic region, which also corresponds to the figures for NRW: according to the study, the highest proportion of women can be found in Bonn and Münster. Both cities are known as administrative and service centers. According to NRW Bank, jobs typical for women are more common in this sector. In rural areas - such as the Oberbergischer Kreis or Rheinisch-Bergischer-Kreis - there are more young men.

Young, educated, single household

The Cologne/Bonn economic region is not only young, it is also educated: In the 2021 school year, only around 4.5 percent of students left school without a diploma. In no other economic region was the proportion lower. Young people in the economic region also aim for higher school-leaving qualifications than the Realschule certificate. At 43.9 percent, the high school graduation rate is the highest; the NRW average is 39.5 percent. In the city of Bonn, more than half of the students have achieved a high school diploma. Lower secondary school-leaving certificates and intermediate secondary school-leaving certificates are sought less frequently in the region compared to the state average.

The economic region is also a region of academics. This explains the high proportion in the service sector. In the Cologne/Bonn economic region, 23 percent of employees subject to social security contributions had an academic degree in 2021. The proportion of academics was only higher in the Düsseldorf region (25.2 percent). In contrast, the proportion of employees with a recognized vocational qualification, i.e. dual training or apprenticeship, is lower in the Cologne-Bonn region than the national average. This may be due to the attractive university locations. Bonn in particular, as a university of excellence, attracts students to the city.

In the economic region, 42.7 percent live in single households. The study attributes this number to the young age of residents: people who are still studying at university or starting out in the working world or are about to start a family. The numbers of single households in Münster and Düsseldorf are somewhat higher than in Cologne/Bonn.

Strengths and weaknesses of the economic region

Economically, the region is strong in automotive and mechanical engineering, chemicals, finance and insurance, information technology and telecommunications, logistics, and radio and television industries, according to the study. This is likely due to the chemical plants located in Cologne and the Rhine-Erft district, such as Evonik and Lyondell Basell. Ford's European headquarters are located in Cologne and play a formative role for the economic region. Furthermore, WDR and RTL are at home in the media capital Cologne, as are Deutsche Telekom and DHL in Bonn.

The region performs below average in the manufacturing sector, which is also due to the fact that Bonn can provide few large spaces for this industry. Agriculture and forestry, fishing, construction, mining, energy and water supply and manufacturing therefore account for a much smaller share in the Cologne/Bonn economic region.

(Original text: Maike Velden; Translation: ck)