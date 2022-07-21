Shanghai Ranking : Study programmes at the University of Bonn receive top marks in global ranking

The University has been honoured several times in the "Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2022". Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The University of Bonn has received several awards in the "Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2022". Two degree programmes were ranked the best in Germany, and one subject was even ranked ahead of Harvard and Columbia.

The University of Bonn has won several awards in the "Global Ranking for Academic Subjects 2022". The university was ranked number one in Germany for mathematics and economics, and number three for agricultural sciences and physics. In mathematics, the university is even among the top 15 universities worldwide, ahead of Harvard and Columbia.

In economics, the university is ranked 39th in an international comparison, and in agricultural sciences it is ranked 46th. In these subjects, Bonn is thus among the 50 best universities worldwide. In physics, human biology, dentistry and pharmacy, Bonn ranks among the top 75 internationally, while medical technology and biology are among the top 100 worldwide.

In the Shanghai subject ranking, 54 subjects from 5,000 universities were evaluated on the basis of five indicators. These include publication data such as scientific publications in top journals, international co-publications and citation rates, as well as the number of prestigious prizes and awards that have come out of the university. The University of Bonn was ranked in 22 subjects.

"These results once again show that many of our disciplines are not only national and European leaders, but also among the world's top group in the tough global competition. We are continuing to work with all our energy on the basis of our future concept to consolidate these successes," says Rector Michael Hoch.