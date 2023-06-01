DB to widen bridge near Vilich Summer traffic chaos feared: full closure of the A 59

With a broad-based information campaign, the City of Bonn is now drawing attention to the planned full closure of the A 59 between Beuel-Vilich and the Bonn-Nordost motorway junction throughout the summer holidays. The reason for the full closure is the extension of the motorway bridge in the course of the extension of the S-13 route. The aim of the campaign is to get as many people as possible from Bonn and the region to give up driving and use alternatives such as public transport and cycling, or at least to form car pools. Otherwise, there is a risk of traffic chaos in Bonn, as city planning officer Helmut Wiesner made clear at a press conference on Wednesday.