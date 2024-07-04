July 5–7 Summerjam and Siegtal pur(e): tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Cycle carefree through the Siegtal valley, enjoy Bonn's summer nights and taste international specialities: we present these and other events in our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
From A for antique market to ZZ Top, the weekend offers numerous exciting events for the whole family. While cyclists are out and about in the Siegtal valley, Bonn University will be giving an insight into its research and classic car fans will be meeting up on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. Music fans are also catered for with rock, folk and reggae - we give tips for the weekend.
ZZ Top & Folk Picnic
Full beards and sunglasses bobbing in time to rock music, or would you prefer a relaxed picnic with folk sounds? This year's open-air season on Bonn's Kunst!Rasen started at the end of June. On Friday, the US rock band ZZ Top will be playing the best of 55 years of band history in the Rheinaue, while on Saturday four artists will be creating a relaxed atmosphere at the Folk! picnic. Tickets for the concerts are available on the organisers' website.
Where: Kunst!Rasen, Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße, 53113 Bonn
ZZ Top: Friday, 5 July, 5 pm. Tickets from 82.90 Euro
Folk! picnic: Saturday, 6 July, from 3 pm. Admission is free of charge
Summerjam Festival
Reggae lovers will be "lost in good vibes" during the Summerjam Festival at Fühlinger See in Cologne. The big names of the scene will be on stage: Sido, Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Marsimoto, Burna Boy and Skillibeng will headline the three-day festival. In addition to the two stages and the dancehall arena, various activities are on offer: The aqua park provides refreshment, visitors can prove their singing talent at karaoke and climbers can enjoy the festival from a very special perspective at the high ropes course. Tickets for the festival are available from the organiser.
Where: Fühlinger See, 50769 Cologne-Chorweiler
When: Friday, 5 July, to Sunday, 7 July
Tickets: Weekend tickets cost 195 Euro, day tickets are available from 100 Euro
Note: Parking tickets are only available online, car drivers must show the printed e-ticket
Science Festival at the University of Bonn
Bonn University is celebrating its annual science festival with a colourful event full of research, games and sport. At the TRAlley, a science rally for the whole family, the Transdisciplinary Research Departments, the Clusters of Excellence and other research areas invite you to take part in exciting experiments. Artificial intelligence will also be showing its best side: Robot Steve, himself a passionate artist, portrays visitors while his colleague Hortibot helps with the pepper harvest.
Where: Hofgartenwiese, Regina-Pacis-Weg 3, 53113 Bonn
When: Sunday, 7 July, 12 to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Siegtal pur(e)
Cyclists, inline skaters and joggers will be whizzing through the Siegtal valley on Sunday. For once, they will only have to share the roads with pedestrians: around 100 kilometres of the Siegtal will be closed to all car traffic. Numerous street and sports festivals take place along the route: Eitorf celebrates a big children's play festival, international cuisine is on offer on the market square in Hennef and in Siegburg visitors can find out what type of fish they are. All information about the Siegtal pur stations can be found here.
Where: between Siegburg and Mudersbach
When: Sunday, 7 July, 9 am to 6 pm
Admission: free of charge
Street Food Festival Hennef
The Street Food Festival in the centre of Hennef invites you to make a culinary stopover during the "Siegtal pur" experience day. Guests can relax in the lounge area and beer garden and sample international dishes on the market square.
Where: Market square, 53773 Hennef
When: Saturday, 6 July, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 7 July, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
3rd Bönnsche Sommernacht
With three ships and a summery atmosphere, the MS Poseidon, the MS Rheinprinzessin and the MS Moby Dick set sail on Saturday evening for a four-hour cruise with music and dancing. The end and highlight of the cruise is the fireworks display at sunset. Tickets are available from the organisers.
Where: Moorings at the Beethovenhalle and Moses-Hess-Ufer in Bonn
When: Saturday, 6 July, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets: from 35 Euro
Beueler Classics and antique markets
Looking for antique treasures and new favourite pieces? In Beuel and Bad Godesberg, private traders sell old pieces of furniture, books and clothing. In Beuel, classic car fans join the junk dealers on Sunday and present their cars.
Antique and flea market Bad Godesberg: Am Fronhof, Michaelsplatz, Theaterplatz, 53177 Bad Godesberg, Sunday, 7 July, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beueler Classics and Antique Market: Rheinpromenade, 53115 Bonn Beuel, Saturday, 6 July and Sunday, 7 July
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)