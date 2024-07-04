July 5–7 Summerjam and Siegtal pur(e): tips for the weekend

Reggae lovers will be "lost in good vibes" during the Summerjam Festival at Fühlinger See in Cologne. The big names of the scene will be on stage: Sido, Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Marsimoto, Burna Boy and Skillibeng will headline the three-day festival. In addition to the two stages and the dancehall arena, various activities are on offer: The aqua park provides refreshment, visitors can prove their singing talent at karaoke and climbers can enjoy the festival from a very special perspective at the high ropes course. Tickets for the festival are available from the organiser.