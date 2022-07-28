Hospitals save energy : Supply of Bonn hospitals is secured in case of need

Critical infrastructure in Bonn is particularly protected in the event of a gas shortage. With solar panels on the roofs, emergency generators and diesel boilers, the clinics can remain self-sufficient. Foto: Johanniter-Kliniken Bonn

Bonn Critical infrastructure in Bonn is particularly protected in the event of a gas shortage. With solar panels on the roofs, emergency generators and diesel boilers, the clinics can remain self-sufficient.

Bonn's community hospital is equipped for emergencies: If the power fails, emergency generators powered by diesel jump in - just like in all clinics in the city. Hospitals are part of the critical infrastructure; they have to function self-sufficiently, regardless of whether there is heavy rain or a disruption in the power grid.

This winter, in view of the impending gas shortage, a new scenario is being added, but one that is not causing Christoph Bremekamp, hospital superintendent at the community hospital, sleepless nights: "All three buildings are connected to the district heating network of the city of Bonn.“

According to Christina Fuhrmann, who is responsible for corporate communications at Helios Klinikum Bonn/Rhein-Sieg, the Energy Security Act and the Gas Safety Ordinance "guarantee the supply of natural gas and energy to our clinics." But that doesn't mean savings aren't made: "At Helios, we've been operating a systematic energy management system for a long time.“

Solar systems for the Johanniter clinics

A new solar system sparkles in the sun on the roof of Johanniter Hospital. Daniel Siepmann, commercial director of Johanniter-Kliniken Bonn, also assumes "that hospitals would be given preference in the event of a possible energy shortage." Sustainability is important nonetheless, he says. In 2014, the first photovoltaic system was installed for the Bad Godesberg Waldkrankenhaus. Another solar plant is planned on the new parking garage.

A photovoltaic system is currently being built at Johanniter Hospital with a projected annual electricity production of 97 to 120 megawatt hours. "During the day, we will be able to use all of the electricity we produce ourselves. This is expected to cover about 47 percent of the hospital's total energy needs," Siepmann said. Savings are made, for example, through motion detectors that control the lights in the patient bathrooms and through energy-efficient equipment.

Regular energy-saving round at UKB

In mid-July, Bonn University Hospital (UKB) also developed a list of measures for potential savings that can be implemented in the short term, which are discussed every two weeks in an energy round. "The potential list now already includes 36 points that are to be implemented in the short term. This concerns all areas," reports spokeswoman Inka Väth.

The UKB has three gas-fired combined heat and power plants that supply almost 80 percent of the hospital's electricity needs. "The waste heat is used to heat the rooms, hot water, generate steam and for room ventilation," Väth reports. If the combined heat and power plants fail, whether due to technical defects, maintenance work or even a gas shortage, UKB has fuel oil boilers that can supply the clinic with 100 percent of its heat and steam. "In this case, the electricity has to be bought in," explains Väth.

Over the next five years, UKB aims to be the first hospital to be climate-positive. It is planning additional photovoltaic systems and is looking into whether the gas-fired combined heat and power plants can be converted to wood gasifier modules that will run on biomass.

Original text: Bettina Köhl