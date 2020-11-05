On Tuesday, an 18-year-old suspected drug dealer approached two out of uniform police officers in the spa gardens of Bad Godesberg at around 6.25 pm.
The 18-year-old offered the police officer "one gram of marijuana for ten euros". When he recognised the officers, he first ran away with a still unknown companion. After a short escape, however, he was caught.
The policemen seized several prepared units of marijuana and presumed deal money. The 18-year-old man from Bonn was released after a search of his flat and the initiation of an investigation on suspicion of drug trafficking.
Original text: (ga)
Translation: Mareike Graepel
Mehr zu
In the Kurpark in Bad Godesberg: Suspected drug dealer offers marijuana to police