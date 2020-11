In the Kurpark in Bad Godesberg : Suspected drug dealer offers marijuana to police

An 18-year-old man tried to sell marijuana to two police officers. (symbolic picture) Foto: dpa/Nicolas Armer

Bonn On Tuesday a suspected drug dealer approached the "wrong potential customers" in the Bad Godesberg spa gardens. He attempted to sell marijuana to two officers in plain clothes.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old suspected drug dealer approached two out of uniform police officers in the spa gardens of Bad Godesberg at around 6.25 pm.

The 18-year-old offered the police officer "one gram of marijuana for ten euros". When he recognised the officers, he first ran away with a still unknown companion. After a short escape, however, he was caught.

The policemen seized several prepared units of marijuana and presumed deal money. The 18-year-old man from Bonn was released after a search of his flat and the initiation of an investigation on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Original text: (ga)