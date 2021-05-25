Access with mask only : SWB Center in Bonn open again
Bonn Since Whitsun, the Service Center of SWB Energie und Wasser has reopened. Access is only possible with mask and negative rapid test or vaccination or recovery.
The service center of SWB Energie und Wasser in Welschnonnenstraße will be open again for customers with the usual safety precautions from Tuesday, May 25. To reduce the risk of infection to a minimum, the service center can only be entered with a medical or FFP2 mask. In addition, a daily negative rapid test by a testing center or immunization by vaccination or recovery is required.
SWB recommends contacting the service center primarily by telephone (0800) 1 01 17 00 or by e-mail to kundenservice@stadtwerke-bonn.de. An appointment can also be booked digitally under the appointment booking link. This should help to inform the customer advisors in advance about the content of the appointment, he said.
Opening hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(Original text: Thomas Leurs; Translation: Mareike Graepel)