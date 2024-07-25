Town sign from Gelsenkirchen ‘Swiftkirchen’ sign to move into the House of History in Bonn

A ‘Swiftkirchen’ sign erected in Gelsenkirchen on the occasion of pop singer Taylor Swift's highly acclaimed concerts is going to the museum. It will be placed in the collection of the Bonn House of History, the city announced. The foundation had asked in Gelsenkirchen whether it could add one of the specially made town signs to the collection after use. Lord Mayor Karin Welge was very happy to comply with this request, the statement continued