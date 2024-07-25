Town sign from Gelsenkirchen ‘Swiftkirchen’ sign to move into the House of History in Bonn
Gelsenkirchen/Bonn · It's only a week old and it's already fit for a museum: the Haus der Geschichte would like to give the hype surrounding Taylor Swift a place and has requested a very special place name sign from Gelsenkirchen.
A ‘Swiftkirchen’ sign erected in Gelsenkirchen on the occasion of pop singer Taylor Swift's highly acclaimed concerts is going to the museum. It will be placed in the collection of the Bonn House of History, the city announced. The foundation had asked in Gelsenkirchen whether it could add one of the specially made town signs to the collection after use. Lord Mayor Karin Welge was very happy to comply with this request, the statement continued
The House of the History of the Federal Republic of Germany collects objects of contemporary history and in this way will also give a place to the ‘Taylor Swift’ phenomenon. An original of the typical yellow town sign with the megastar's pink portrait will be handed over to the collection director on Friday.
A city in a Swiftie state of emergency for days
Three concerts by the US singer attracted around 200,000 fans to the Ruhr city last week. For the German kick-off of her ‘The Eras Tour’, a ‘Swiftie’ state of emergency prevailed, especially around the Veltins Arena in Schalke.
The city had even temporarily renamed itself in honour of the pop star, in response to a petition from a schoolgirl and Swift fan from the Lower Rhine: Around 30 ‘Swift churches’ had already been installed in the city at the beginning of July. Many of them became popular selfie backdrops.
Original text: dpa / Translation: Mareike Graepel