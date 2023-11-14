The Chinese favour pork knuckle Tales from the traditional German brewhouse "Em Höttche" in Bonn
Bonn · In her book "Haben Sie auch Seniorenteller?" (Do you do senior citizens' portions?), Susanne Lauer describes everyday life in the traditional pub and restaurant Em Höttche on Bonn's Markt from the perspective of a server.
Susanne Lauer loves her job to bits: serving tables at the "Em Höttche" traditional pub, she meets both locals and guests from all over the world. The amusing and often incredible stories that the Bonn-born waitress has experienced during her shifts at the oldest brewhouse in Bonn's city centre have now been published in her book "Haben Sie auch Seniorenteller? – Kellnern ist nichts für Feiglinge" (Do you do senior citzen's portions? Serving is not for cowards).
"My love for my place of work motivated me to write this book," says Lauer. In a tongue-in-cheek, humorous and entertaining way, the linguistics graduate describes the normal madness of everyday life in the catering business and also provides deep insights behind the scenes of the traditional restaurant next to the Old Town Hall. Anyone who works here must be able to cope well with hectic and stressful situations. Lauer is completely in her element: "The more hectic, the better," is her motto. "If there's nothing to do, I get jittery and grumpy," she says of herself. Personal conversations with guests make her happy: "I come home in the evening and keep on laughing all night," says Lauer.
Food cultures to marvel at
One of the things she describes are the challenges that waiting staff face with certain guests. Encounters with choleric chefs or seniors who are resistant to advice can sometimes take a bizarre turn. And Lauer can only marvel at some food cultures. The author has dedicated an entire chapter to guests from China: "They like to order pork knuckle best," she reports. For larger groups, a variety of dishes are placed in the middle of the table so that everyone can try a bit of everything. The Chinese leave behind huge quantities of leftovers. Cleaning up is not always fun: "Sometimes there will be sauerkraut growing like ivy from the cracks in the wooden tables", reports Lauer. A typical German habit stands in stark contrast to this: "Many Germans have even the smallest leftovers put into a doggy-bag," says Lauer.
It's not just Lauer's time at "Em Höttche" that makes for fascinating reading, but also the path she took to get there. From 1984 to 1991, while she was at university, she served at tables in the erstwhile "Bonner Kaffeehaus" on Remigiusplatz. She then lived and worked for some years as an insurance specialist in Italy. This year, she returned to the catering trade and was delighted to be hired at the "Höttche". The establishment can look back at over 600 years of history, and reading about it in her book is a must. After all, Ludwig van Beethoven is said to have danced with his childhood sweetheart in the rooms of the "Höttche".
When the long-standing owner Falk Brandau unexpectedly passed away in September this year, it was a huge blow for the entire staff. But the great shared grief was to bring the team even closer together. "We resolved to honour the Höttche and carry on in Falk Brandau's spirit," reports Lauer. But things turned out very differently: after the pub was taken over by a new tenant and a new business owner, Lauer and a few other colleagues were handed their notice a few days ago. The new team wants to run the traditional brewhouse with a new business philosophy. Susanne Lauer is very disappointed: "We were like a family at the Höttche," she says, looking back.
Susanne Lauer: "Haben Sie auch Seniorenteller? - Kellnern ist nichts für Feiglinge", available now in all bookshops. Order number: ISBN: 9-783758-307072
(Original text: Sebastian Flick; Translation: Jean Lennox)