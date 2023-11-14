The Chinese favour pork knuckle Tales from the traditional German brewhouse "Em Höttche" in Bonn

One of the things she describes are the challenges that waiting staff face with certain guests. Encounters with choleric chefs or seniors who are resistant to advice can sometimes take a bizarre turn. And Lauer can only marvel at some food cultures. The author has dedicated an entire chapter to guests from China: "They like to order pork knuckle best," she reports. For larger groups, a variety of dishes are placed in the middle of the table so that everyone can try a bit of everything. The Chinese leave behind huge quantities of leftovers. Cleaning up is not always fun: "Sometimes there will be sauerkraut growing like ivy from the cracks in the wooden tables", reports Lauer. A typical German habit stands in stark contrast to this: "Many Germans have even the smallest leftovers put into a doggy-bag," says Lauer.