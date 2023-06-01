BBL play-offs against Ludwigsburg Telekom Baskets Bonn on their way to the final

But Ludwigsburg now defended even more aggressively, the Bonners did not hit their shots and also lost the ball unnecessarily. Point by point, the guests fought their way back. In addition, Bonn's centre Mike Kessens injured his knee again (but returned in the second half) and Javontae Hawkins had three fouls early on. When Sebastian Herrera was fouled on a successful basket at 35:32 and took a bonus free throw to make it 38:32 (18th minute), the Baskets got back into the game better. TJ Shorts and of course - one would like to say - Jeremy Morgan with a three-pointer made it 44:36 at half-time.