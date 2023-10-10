"Booster" cost-cutting programme Telekom works council has hardly any information on job cuts
Bonn · Job cuts at Telekom continue. Now the head office in Bonn is to be hit the hardest. The works council has been informed, but only has the key points. What will happen next.
Bonn-based employees at Deutsche Telekom's headquarters are very worried about plans to cut jobs. As the GA learned from the works council (Betriebsrat) on Monday, enquiries are pouring in from colleagues regarding the cost-cutting programme known as "Booster". Benjamin Kreutz, chairman of the Telekom works council at the group's headquarters, said that so far, no information has been given on how many jobs are actually to be cut. On Friday, the newspaper "Handelsblatt" had reported that several hundred jobs would go, which the Bonn-based company immediately denied.
According to Kreutz, the works council has so far only been informed in broad terms about the "Booster" programme. Before giving figures for the cutbacks, the company said that it would have to carry out analyses. Only then will negotiations with the works council take place. Kreutz expects more detailed information at the beginning of November.
According to Deutsche Telekom, internal processes and structures at the company's headquarters will be reviewed. This includes controlling and other services that are carried out across several parts of the group. The jobs in question are mainly located at the Bonn headquarters. A company spokesman said at the weekend that cost savings should free up funds for the expansion of fibre optics. He referred to "external economic conditions which we cannot influence" and which were affecting competitiveness for the entire industry. The spokesperson cited inflation as well as higher energy prices and interest rates.
Works council chair Kreutz said the timing of the booster programme was surprising as the company had enjoyed steady growth for years. "The management itself emphasises that we are Europe's leading communications company." In addition, there is a shortage of skilled workers. If jobs are lost, the workload for the remaining employees increases. Moreover, these employees had shown great commitment during the Coronavirus pandemic, and the company had emerged from it stronger than before. Independently of the planned staff cuts at headquarters, 1650 jobs are to be eliminated at Telekom IT by the end of 2024, which Telekom announced three weeks ago.
Frank Sauerland, head of collective bargaining policy at the national executive board of the services trade union Verdi, said that if Telekom wanted to use artificial intelligence more at its headquarters, it would also need staff. "How do you organise the use of AI so that the requirements and the quality are right?" Regarding the negotiations on "Booster", which have not yet been scheduled, Kreutz said: "We will stand up for every colleague. It's not just about an anonymous savings programme. but about people and individual fates."
Collective bargaining in spring 2024
At Telekom, the next round of collective bargaining is due to take place next spring for more than ten group companies. Sauerland said that the company was mistaken if it expected to lower its wage demands in order to save jobs under the "Booster" programme. Starting in January, Verdi will sound out with its members what demands the union will make in the next round of collective bargaining. Wage agreements can be terminated at the end of March.
(Original text: Ulla Thiede; Translation: Jean Lennox)