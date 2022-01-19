  1. GA-English

Weather forecast for the coming days : Temperatures drop in the region and there might be snow

The weather in Bonn and the surrounding region is expected to be cold and wintry. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region In Bonn and the region it will remain cool and rainy in parts. From Thursday on, it could become really wintry. With temperatures slightly below zero, a few snowflakes could even fall.

It will remain cool in Bonn and the region over the next few days. According to "Wetter Online", temperatures dropped to 6 degrees on Tuesday. It was also dry overnight. The German Weather Service also warns of frost until 10 am on Wednesday. On Wednesday, temperatures will not rise above 4 degrees. In parts, they may drop to -1. Light rain is expected in the evening and at night.

 On Thursday it will remain cool. The sun will shine briefly in the morning with a high of 3 degrees. "With mostly only 0 to 4 degrees, the snow line will also drop, so that it should be enough for a few snowflakes in the lowlands," said a spokeswoman for "Wetter Online". In Bonn and the region, it could therefore snow a little on Thursday morning and in the night to Friday. On Friday, temperatures will rise again to highs of up to 5 degrees. Rain is expected from the afternoon onwards.    

Original text: (ga/dpa)

Translation: Mareike Graepel