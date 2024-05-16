Protests in Bonn: "Students for Palestine" Tent camp stays longer in the Hofgarten
Bonn · 200 to 300 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through Bonn city centre on Wednesday evening, the day of the Nakba. Among them were activists from the controversial "Students for Palestine" tent camp in the Hofgarten. The camp is now staying much longer than originally announced.
Around 200 to 300 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through the city centre on Wednesday, the day of the Nakba from a Palestinian perspective. Among other things, they chanted "Freedom for Palestine" and "Stop the genocide in Gaza". At a rally at the Old Town Hall, one of the speakers accused Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz of being "directly co-responsible" for German arms deliveries to Israel
At times, some demonstrators covered themselves with Palestinian scarves and breathing masks. The rally leader appealed to them, largely successfully, to respect the ban on wearing masks at rallies.
Palestinians refer to the flight and expulsion from what is now the territory of Israel in 1949 as the Nakba (catastrophe). Activists from the protest camp in the Hofgarten also took part in the demonstration on Wednesday evening. This tent camp will remain for the time being. In response to an enquiry, the police announced that the organisers had extended the camp, which was initially registered until Thursday, until 29 May. It is being organised by a pro-Palestinian Bonn group called "Students for Palestine" under the motto "Hofgarten against occupation". It began on Tuesday last week with around 30 participants. According to police reports, between 50 and 100 participants are now camping there at times.
It is not clear who is behind the "Students for Palestine" group, or whether and with whom they are co-operating. One participant said that students from Bonn were among them. The organisers have so far remained silent to the GA about further background information. They refer to their channel on the Instagram network. It says that they are calling on the university to stop cooperating with the German-Israeli Society (DIG) and not to support lectures by lecturers who the protesters consider too pro-Israel.
The university rejects such demands. University Rector Michael Hoch said this during a lecture by the German-Israeli tour guide Uriel Kashi, which was moved to the Poppelsdorf campus at short notice for security reasons. On Monday, at the invitation of the DIG and the university's Jewish student group, Kashi reported on the Middle East conflict from his perspective as a civilian living in Israel. "We won't let anyone dictate who we invite to our university and who we don't," said Hoch. For this reason, he did not see any basis for discourse on which to start a dialogue.
Around 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some of them probably from the camp, protested outside the campus on Monday. Five women and men repeatedly disrupted Kashi's lecture with interjections. They did not accept the tour guide's offers for discussion. Security forces led them out of the lecture theatre. The police ordered them to leave.
A police spokesperson told the GA that the right of assembly does not provide for a time limit for rallies such as the camp. So far, the authorities are only aware of one offence against the agreed conditions. A banner with the slogan "From the sea to the river" was on display on Monday. The slogan is banned at all demonstrations in Germany because it indirectly questions Israel's right to exist. The banner was rolled up again.
Apart from this incident, the demonstrators have so far adhered to the agreements, including with regard to rubbish disposal and keeping the peace at night. University Rector Hoch emphasised during Kashi's lecture that the university had no means of preventing the protest camp. The university owns the Hofgarten. However, old contracts between the university and the city stipulated that it was a public area. The police could assign the demonstrators to the university without authorisation.
On Wednesday afternoon, the university's Jewish Student Group, supported by the Christian Democratic Students' Association (RCDS), demonstrated in favour of an end to the camp. Around 70 people came together for the event. Student Vincent Sboran (28) accused the camp activists of attacking Jewish students. In addition, the intifada - bloody uprisings by Palestinians against Israel - was glorified as a "revolution" at the camp, said Sboran. "I cannot tolerate that." There is a "global explosion of anti-Semitism" and he misses a "broad solidarity" with Israel.
