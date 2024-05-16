Protests in Bonn: "Students for Palestine" Tent camp stays longer in the Hofgarten

Palestinians refer to the flight and expulsion from what is now the territory of Israel in 1949 as the Nakba (catastrophe). Activists from the protest camp in the Hofgarten also took part in the demonstration on Wednesday evening. This tent camp will remain for the time being. In response to an enquiry, the police announced that the organisers had extended the camp, which was initially registered until Thursday, until 29 May. It is being organised by a pro-Palestinian Bonn group called "Students for Palestine" under the motto "Hofgarten against occupation". It began on Tuesday last week with around 30 participants. According to police reports, between 50 and 100 participants are now camping there at times.