Traffic in the city centre : The capping of the Cityring in Bonn is effective immediately

Bonn The City of Bonn has started to cut off the Cityring. On Tuesday morning, a construction company put up the first signs at Kaiserplatz, which are valid immediately. The city had announced otherwise.

The first new traffic signs to cap the Cityring have been put up. On Tuesday morning, a company commissioned by the city put up the first "no through" sign at the Kreuzkirche, coupled with exceptions for public buses and bicycles, on Kaiserplatz at the corner of the street "An der evangelischen Kirche". A second sign followed immediately in front of Maximilianstraße. Since the old signs were removed, and the new ones are neither crossed out nor covered with a plastic bag, the new traffic rules apply immediately.

Misleading announcement by the city council

In these two cases, this means that buses and cyclists are still allowed to pass. However, car drivers are no longer allowed to do so. As a result, anyone travelling along Kaiserstraße will no longer be able to reach the main railway station or Bonn's Nordstadt district directly.

Most of the 30 new traffic signs will be put up on Tuesday, the city confirmed on request. After that, the capping would be complete. Wesselstraße would only be passable for residents and delivery vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. The section of Maximilianstraße between Wesselstraße and Am Hauptbahnhof is to be added to the pedestrian zone. The city had announced the impending capping in a different way. In a press release on Thursday, it said that the signs would be put up this week and the road markings next week. Then followed the sentence: "When this work is completed, the changeover to the new traffic routing will take place before the end of March.“

Markus Schmitz from the Bonn press office said on Tuesday: "The signs are valid as soon as they are put up, which means that the traffic relations are already being changed over today. Unfortunately, it is not possible to deactivate the signs until the markings have been adjusted because, for example, a 'prescribed direction of travel straight ahead' sign is exchanged for a 'prescribed direction of travel right' sign and not both signs are up at the same time."

Drivers coming from the Marktgarage, for example, will then have to drive along Rathausgasse, then turn left into Am Neutor, continue along Hofgarten and via Am Hofgarten onto Adenauerallee in order to drive either north or south. Drivers from the south who want to get to the main station via the B 9 (Adenauerallee/Belderberg) have to take the diversions (about one kilometre longer) via the left turn at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz to the roundabout at the old cemetery. From there, the multi-storey car park at the main station can be reached. The journey via Reuterbrücke, Bonner Talweg and Poppelsdorfer Allee also leads in front of the main station.

Construction site at Koblenzer Tor until the end of June

At present, however, the route via the B 9 does not lead to Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in a straight line. Since the city is renovating the ground under one arch of the Koblenzer Tor, probably until the end of June, the other arch serves as a passageway for vehicles travelling from the north to the south. Those coming in the opposite direction from Bad Godesberg will have to take the diversions via Zweite Fährgasse along the banks of the Rhine and drive back up Rheingasse. These diversions will also have to be used by drivers heading north from Hofgarten via Adenauerallee during the construction phase. The rearrangement due to the roadworks has caused considerable traffic problems in recent weeks, but the situation has improved in the meantime.

The signposting was not accompanied by police on Tuesday morning. According to the city, however, the authorities have been informed about the changes. Police spokesman Simon Rott told the GA that no direct escort of the measures was planned. Should traffic problems arise, the Gabi police station would be nearby and could also intervene to direct traffic if necessary. Most drivers did not pay attention to the no passing signs on Tuesday morning, either out of force of habit or ignorance.

More signs to follow

The city explained that several more signs will follow in Maximilian Street in the coming days. Signs in Rathausgasse, Fritz-Tillmann-Strasse, Rheingasse and Belderberg are to draw widespread attention to the new traffic routing. After the two to three days of marking and demarking work in the week starting next Monday, the red and white bollards at the corner of Maximilianstraße/Am Hauptbahnhof would be set and the pedestrian lights to the bus station and the traffic lights for the right turn into the street "Am Hauptbahnhof" would then be taken out of operation. The total costs for the capping are between 16,000 and 20,000 Euro.

(Original text: Philipp Königs; Translation: Mareike Graepel)