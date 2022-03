Restaurant guide : The “Cosy Corner” brings British tea time to Königswinter

British tea culture at the post office: Scotsman Tony Child and daughter Cassandra. Foto: Barbara Frommann/BARBARA_FR0MMANNN

Königswinter The General-Anzeiger introduces restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars in an ongoing series. Featured this week is the “Cosy Corner 1717” - which has been serving up British afternoon tea and breakfast in the historic post office in Königswinter since 2019.

British Breakfast House in Königswinter

Tony Child and his daughter Cassandra have run the business since August of 2019 The interior: Housed in a historic post office dating back to 1717: with quarry stone walls, dark green Chesterfield chair upholstery, antique buffets and photo art gallery. Two rooms provide for a total of 40 seats

Terrace in front of the building has seating for 16 On the menu: Eight breakfast options, including Full English Breakfast 12.50 euros, homemade scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam 5.50 euros, home-pickled salmon with cream horseradish and bread 7.50 euros, up to eight cakes such as ginger cheesecake, 3.50 euros a piece

20 teas, e.g. black tea variation Builder's Brew in a mug (400ml) four euros, fresh organic ginger lemon tea - four euros. Coffee roasts from Heilandt (Cologne), such as Café Crema 2.80 euros, Latte Macchiato - four euros. Eight different single malt whiskies from Scotland (4 cl) 9.50 euros each. Specials: Cornish pasties and, when ordered in advance: high tea (29.50 euros per person)

Everyone from grandchildren to grandparents What they say: "We want to offer our customers a time-out from everyday life - a culinary abduction into British tea culture, so to speak," says Tony Child.

Tue-Fri 10 am - 6 pm, Sat and Sun 9 am - 6 pm. Closed on Mondays Address: Hauptstr. 380, 53639 Königswinter, www.cosycorner1717.de

(Original text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)