Return of a Bonn classic The "Dreesen - Café Giaccomo" opens at Bottlerplatz
Bonn · After three years, Giaccomo is returning to Bottlerplatz under the name "Dreesen - Café Giaccomo". Before the "Casbah" moved into the premises in 2020, the Giaccomo had for 20 years enjoyed the reputation as being one of the most popular eateries in Bonn's city centre for 20 years.
After opening in October 2000 as a café and restaurant on Bottlerplatz, right next to the historic Sterntor, Giaccomo quickly became one of the most popular places to eat in Bonn's city centre. In August 2020, the Bonn branch of the Siegburg restaurant Casbah took over, but it was not able to hold its own with its offerings or concept.
Now, under the name "Dreesen - Café Giaccomo", the restaurant is revisiting its successful past. Karim Admoun is the manager of the new, revived Giaccomo. "The name Giaccomo is very recognisable in Bonn, and at the same time it generates high expectations," says the 36-year-old hotel manager, whose experience includes work in Switzerland, Berlin and the Kameha Grand in Bonn.
On the ground floor and lower ground floor, there is room for 80 guests, and nothing has been changed in the furnishings. The bar-restaurant ambience in the downstairs with its green leather upholstery, dark woods, cosy seating niches, tiled counter and classic light fixtures still represents the typical, familiar Giaccomo style. On the terrace in front of the house, they have taken over the modern lounge furniture from their predecessors (160 seats).
The Italian-Mediterranean menu features pasta dishes where guests can choose from five different types of pasta (penne, spaghetti, linguini, fusilli and penne vegan spelt), with variations such as the "Francesca" with mushrooms, dried tomatoes, onions, rocket, grated feta and white wine cream sauce for 14.50 euros or "Rucola e Manzo" with strips of tenderloin, onions, tomatoes, rocket, garlic and basil pesto for 17.50 euros.
The vegan quinoa bowl consists of ingredients including chickpeas, wholemeal quinoa, carrot strips, cherry tomatoes, courgettes and tofu (14.50 euros), the roasted salmon fillet in tomato and herb sauce with potatoes, leaf spinach and garlic is 22 euros, as is the saltimbocca alla romana. In the afternoon, there are five different cakes from the St. Augustin cake manufactory. These include covered apple or American cheese (each 4.90 euros).
Gaffel Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.3l each 3.20 euros) are on tap, and the wine list includes eight open wines (0.2l) from 6.50 euros, such as Pinot Grigio from Bolla (Veneto) or Montepulciano from Vini Fantini (Abruzzo) for 7.50 euros each. In addition, there are six bottled wines such as the Riesling from Josef Rosch (Mosel) for 26 euros.
Info: Dreesen - Café Giaccomo, Bottlerplatz 10, 53111 Bonn-Innenstadt, www.cafegiaccomo.de, Tel. (0228) 9 69 54 08. Open Mon-Thu 12-22h, Fri and Sat 12-23h, Sun 12-21h.
(Original text: Hagen Haas; Translation: Jean Lennox)