Event at Flamersheim Castle The Eifel Gourmet Festival returns in March

It continues on Thursday, March 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Chef's Table and the theme "Fine. Wine. Small.". Landlust chefs Oliver Röder and Filip Czmok will be cooking, while qualified sommelier Katharina Röder will be serving wines from Champagne, Burgundy and Bordeaux. The emphasis for the evening is a small but refined "Evening with friends" in the Landlust cooking school with its 16 exclusive seats. Participation in the six-course menu including finger food and wine tour costs 399 euros.