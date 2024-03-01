Event at Flamersheim Castle The Eifel Gourmet Festival returns in March
Euskirchen · After a forced break due to Covid, the Eifel Gourmet Festival returns this March: the sixth edition of this popular event will take place at Flamersheim Castle in mid-March.
"We simply can't do without it - we love our Eifel Gourmet Festival too much," explain the organizers of Landlust: Johannes von Bemberg, patron Oliver Röder, sommelier Katharina Röder and chef Filip Czmok in unison.
The opening event on Tuesday, March 12, is called "When student meets teacher" and starts at 6:30 pm. Filip Czmok, Michelin-starred chef at Landlust Burg Flamersheim (Flamersheim Castle), will meet his former teacher, two-star chef Heiko Nieder from Zurich (The Restaurant), in the kitchen. The reunion will be hosted by Landlust patron Oliver Röder. Participation in the six-course menu, including finger food and a “Big Bottle Party” with Katharina Röder, costs 299 euros.
It continues on Thursday, March 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Chef's Table and the theme "Fine. Wine. Small.". Landlust chefs Oliver Röder and Filip Czmok will be cooking, while qualified sommelier Katharina Röder will be serving wines from Champagne, Burgundy and Bordeaux. The emphasis for the evening is a small but refined "Evening with friends" in the Landlust cooking school with its 16 exclusive seats. Participation in the six-course menu including finger food and wine tour costs 399 euros.
"Eifel meets Franconia" is the theme for Friday, March 15, starting at 6:30 pm, when Tobias Bätz, the two-starred chef of the Aura restaurant at the Posthotel Alexander Herrmann in Wirsberg, Franconia, will be at the stove. The evening's winemaker is Paul Fürst from the Franconian Fürst winery in Bürgstadt (six-course menu, finger food for 249 euros).
On Saturday, March 16, Oliver Röder will meet his fellow star-chef Alexander Wulf (head chef at Troyka in Erkelenz), who was on the German TV show called "Kitchen Impossible" in a culinary duel with German TV chef Tim Mälzer. According to the organizers, Wulf is the world's only star chef with Russian roots. The Metzger winery (Palatinate) and wine blogger Thorsten Kiss (six-course menu and finger food for 249 euros) are also taking part.
The festival finale will take place on Sunday, March 17, in the form of a kitchen party between 1:30 and 7 p.m. - with eight gourmet artisans and five wineries (179 euros).
Info: www.burgflamersheim.de
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)