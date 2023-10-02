Restaurant closes in mid-October The koi from the Beueler China-Schiff are moving house
Beuel · After 36 years, Huan Zhang is retiring and his restaurant on the Beuler China-Schiff will close. The koi, which even made an appearance on television, are leaving with him, and already have a new home in view.
It's sad news for the fans of the "Ocean Paradise": The floating Chinese restaurant on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel will be closing in mid-October. To be precise, Sunday, 15 October will be the last opportunity to say goodbye to restaurant manager Huan Zhang and his team.
After 36 years on board what used to be a car ferry, Zhang is retiring: "It wasn’t an easy decision, but I’m looking forward to more free time and peace and quiet," says the Chinese-born manager.
Zhang said the pagoda ship will be cleared out in the week after 15 October and handed over to the owner, family Schmitz from Beuel. And what will happen to the koi, which have been swimming in a tank on board for years and have even appeared on TV? The Japanese brocade carp will move - to Huan Zhang's private pond.
In his garden in Holzlar, the hobby koi breeder maintains a pond with more than 30,000 litres of water. Currently, about 50 koi live there, and they will then be joined by the eight koi from the China ship.
So how do koi move? "Each fish is put into a large container filled with water and then I drive them by car from the banks of the Rhine to Holzlar," Zhang explains. The future of the fish is secure, and that of the on-board staff? The boss is trying to get all the team a job in other restaurants. As is generally known, there is a demand for trained staff everywhere in the restaurant business.
Potential buyer wants to convert the ship
It is not yet clear what will happen to the Chinaschiff. Last year, co-owner Angelika Schmitz told the GA that a potential buyer had been found after a long search. It is a Bonn restaurateur who wants to open a modern restaurant after the extensive renovation of the 100-year-old ship.
"A few minor details still need to be clarified. Then we will go to the notary and sign the purchase contract. Until then, I will keep the name of the buyer secret," says Angelika Schmitz, who owns the ship together with her brother Dieter. As soon as the ink is dry on the contract, the name of the new restaurant operator will be made public. Renovation and conversion are scheduled to start in 2024.
According to Schmitz, talks with both the city of Bonn and the Water and Shipping Authority have been positive. All parties involved are very interested in keeping this landmark in the federal city. The pagoda ship has shaped the silhouette of Beuel for a good three decades and is a meeting point for many Rhine residents. "We are all attached to the ship with our hearts as well. That is why I am pleased that we have obviously found a good solution," explains Schmitz, whose fleet includes the ferry "Rhein-Nixe" and the motor ship "Moby Dick".
The ferry was saved from the scrap metal press in 1988
The former car ferry "Königswinter II" was a figurehead for the Schmitz shipping family for many years, and the family wanted it to stay in Bonn because of this tradition. "My father bought the vessel in 1988 and saved it from being scrapped. He had it rebuilt by Chinese skilled craftspeople in Rotterdam. For our family, the 'Ocean Paradise' was and is a love affair," reports Angelika Schmitz.
The koi made national headlines in 2019 because the city of Bonn had received a complaint from a private individual about allegedly improper animal husbandry. The drama, which lasted several weeks, eventually fizzled out: Germany's only state-approved koi assessor certified that the animals were in good health and kept in a species-appropriate manner on board the ship.
(Original text: Holger Willcke/Translation: Jean Lennox)