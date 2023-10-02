Restaurant closes in mid-October The koi from the Beueler China-Schiff are moving house

According to Schmitz, talks with both the city of Bonn and the Water and Shipping Authority have been positive. All parties involved are very interested in keeping this landmark in the federal city. The pagoda ship has shaped the silhouette of Beuel for a good three decades and is a meeting point for many Rhine residents. "We are all attached to the ship with our hearts as well. That is why I am pleased that we have obviously found a good solution," explains Schmitz, whose fleet includes the ferry "Rhein-Nixe" and the motor ship "Moby Dick".