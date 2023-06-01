Rally in Bonn The „Last Generation“ demonstrated particularly slowly to slow down rush-hour traffic

While many supporters of the Last Generation went along with placards and called for donations, there were also clear critics in Bonn. Two elderly couples advocated that more needs to be done for the climate. "But we can't do that by sticking ourselves in the streets. We should tackle this global problem of climate change together," said one senior. Nils Dormann and Max Grosche, both members of the Young Liberals, consider the activities of the Last Generation to be "lacking in ambition". For them, smearing the Basic Law monument at the Reichstag with paint or blocking traffic is undemocratic and the wrong form of protest. "Instead, people should talk to each other. But of course it is legitimate to take to the streets for whatever cause," Dormann said.