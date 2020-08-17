Festival in the Rheinaue : The Panama Open Air Festival in Bonn has been cancelled

The Panama Open Air Festival will not take place in 2020. (Archive photo) Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The organisers have announced that the Panama Open Air Festival in Bonn's Rheinaue will not take place this year. In a Facebook post, they explain how it could continue in 2021 and what fans can already look forward to.

At the end of June, the organisers of the festival in Bonn were still confident that the Panama Open Air could take place this year and the festival was actually only postponed from July to September. This weekend, however, they announced on Facebook that the festival will not take place in 2020.

"This decision was especially painful for us because we have received countless motivating messages from you in the last weeks", the post says. However, the organisers directly mitigate the bitter news with an announcement that the date for next year has already been fixed. From July 2 to 4, 2021, the Panama Open Air Festival is scheduled to open its doors for the "Return Home - Edition".

All fans who already bought tickets for this year will receive a new ticket for next year by post within a few days, according to the organisers. Those who do not want to make use of it will get the ticket value credited and can use it for other events of Panama Open Air, RheinEvents or BonnLive.

In the Facebook post, the organisers also announce that they are revising the new stage design that was planned for this year. Furthermore, the upcoming line-up should compensate a little bit for the cancellation this year.

In addition to the Panama Open Air Festival, the Hofgarten concerts and Kunst!Rasen have already been cancelled, and the flea market in the Rheinaue will also no longer take place this year.